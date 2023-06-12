Four Inane Questions with Kansas City Fashion Week’s new CEO Teisha Barber

Teisha Barber never met a runway she didn’t like. In fact, she’s helped helm benefit fashion shows as far back as 2011 when she put together Models on a Mission, which raised more than $5,000 for the victims of the Joplin tornado.

With that experience under her fashionable belt, she decided to branch out and try her manicured hand at bigger endeavors. It wasn’t long before Kansas City Fashion Week became a reality. Given her experience and training in not only interior design but also modeling, it gave Barber the necessary edge to bring KCFW front and center as one of Kansas City’s paramount events.

Beginning as KCFW’s executive director, Barber quickly moved into the role of president and now has acquired the company from co-founder and former CEO Philip Willoughby. She now oversees and orchestrates all aspects of the production and design of all KCFW shows and events. Since its inaugural year, the event has grown by leaps and bounds and “is now recognized as one of the leading regional fashion organizations nationally,” says Barber.

When Barber isn’t up to her eyeballs in sponsorships, bookings, and fabric swatches, you can find her out and about with her husband and two sons, supporting the boys at their football/baseball/basketball games. She’s also adamant about getting out and about and supporting local businesses and restaurants.

We caught up with the fashionista extraordinaire while on a designer sunglasses shopping spree. She picked us out a pair that rivaled Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. Come to think of it, after pinging her with our dumbass query, we’re surprised she didn’t end each answer with, “That’s all.”

The Pitch: Admit it—when stomping the runway, how high is too high of a heel?

Teisha Barber: For me personally or models in general? [laughs]

Look, I’m 6′ tall. If I wear a 6″ heel, I’d be 6′ 6″. That’s not necessary—and honestly, a little ridiculous, in my opinion. I usually try to stick to around 4-inch heels for the runway. At that height, it’s easier to keep your balance and perfect your runway walk rather than a taller, thinner heel.

But don’t come to a model casting in a chunky platform shoe and expect us not to notice. How you walk in platform heels is completely different than how you would walk in a stiletto heel. And we notice.

You’re a fashionista. What’s the best you’ve ever looked?

The best I’ve ever looked? Oh, wow. With my job, I’m constantly dressed up and in full glam, so that’s kind of tough to pick my absolute favorite look. I think I felt the best in September 2022 when I attended New York Fashion Week. I loved all of my looks on that trip.

What fashion designer would you kill to meet?

Michael Kors said hello to me last September at the CFDA Mayor’s opening party to New York Fashion Week, so—day made, obviously. I’ve had the opportunity to meet and be in the same room with so many amazing designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, Diane Von Furstenberg, and, coming up later this week, Brandon Maxwell.

But I have always loved Christian Siriano, ever since his original season of Project Runway. I love absolutely everything he stands for, designing for inclusivity of all kinds and all body types. His gowns are absolutely stunning.

The closest I ever came to meeting him was in Chicago. I was with my husband and our two boys, and we were walking out of our hotel. I looked up, and he was standing on the sidewalk in front of me, getting into a car. I completely froze. My husband nudged me and told me to go talk to him and say hello. I couldn’t move. I hated the thought of bothering him. And that’s the only time in my life where I’ve frozen up to talk to a celebrity—and I regret it every day.

What’s your biggest fear when driving?

That’s an easy one, and not for a good reason at all. Remember the movie Final Destination 2? Still, to this day, I cannot drive behind a semi-trailer full of pipes, logs, or any large equipment. In the back of my mind, I always have the thought that maybe they didn’t get everything tied down tight enough—and it’s going to just come rolling off at me.