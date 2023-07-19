Four Inane Questions with Jax Fish House’s Executive Chef Riley Klemencic

Chef Riley Klemencic will be the first to admit he’s always had a thing for seafood—going back as far as his father’s weekly perch fry. From the lakes of Wisconsin to international seas, Klemencic’s culinary passion for creating memorable fish dishes helped shape his career.

Now, as the executive chef at Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar on the Plaza, Klemencic comes up with an endless array of unique, flavorful dishes with a decidedly seafood-centric spin. He tells us he enjoys being involved in sustainable food sourcing “and respecting the products he’s been given,” he says.

We sat down with Klemencic while he expounded upon the virtues of Jax’s endless oyster offerings. We somehow got him back on task to answer our bevy of imbecilic questions. And that’s no fish tale.

The Pitch: You can only eat one fish (or shellfish) for the rest of your life. What is it, and how is it prepared?

Riley Klemencic: Okay, I really wanted to say something like scallops or oysters here because I do love them so much, but I have to stick to my roots and say lake perch. Growing up, we ate this so often. Honestly, it was the only fish I really knew much about until I started cooking myself.

I like to lightly fry it in breading and serve it with a lemon. Of course, I have to pair it with a Wisconsin beer like Leinenkugels or Titletown.

If you could live on any of the planets in our solar system, which one has the most appeal/allure?

Is Earth an option here? I really like it on Earth. But in all seriousness, if I had to move, maybe it would be to Jupiter just to check out that big red spot they’ve got going on there. I’m also curious about all of those moons the planet has.

Are we assuming we can travel safely on the planet regardless of what it’s throwing at us? It would be fun to live on Jupiter and vacation on a different moon every couple of years.

In your humble opinion, name a popular foodie item that you hate with an almighty passion.

Nutella. Ugh, I’ve always hated the stuff.

When I was in middle school, our French teacher brought it in for us to try. This was when it was still relatively new to the U.S. and not always the easiest to find in Northern Wisconsin. I remember the whole class going nuts over the stuff and all I could think of is that it tasted like dusty chocolate. I’ve never gone back on that opinion.

What’s a song you blast in the kitchen to really get you amped for the day?

Music-wise, I can go in a lot of directions. But if we’re talking about pumping up the team, I’m going all things rock ‘n’ roll, like some AC/DC or Motörhead. It’s great music to get the blood flowing and the mind right for a busy service—because once we start, we don’t stop.

Bonus 5th Question: Who’s one celebrity you’d kill to cook for?

Kevin James. He’s hilarious, and I get the feeling he’s a dude that likes to eat—you know, based on all of the jokes he’s constantly making on his shows.

I’d cook him up a tasty smash burger with two patties, American cheese, homemade dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, and a tangy burger sauce. We’d have to sit down and enjoy a few together and hopefully riff a little.