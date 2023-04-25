Four Inane Questions with Graceology’s Anne Wilkins

Talk about a leap of faith. After a 25+ year career in fitness management, Anne Wilkins felt burnt out and desperately needed a change of pace.

“I wanted something different, so I elected to test my skills in aesthetics where I opened 26 spas across the Midwest,” Wilkins says. “Much like fitness, aesthetics is about connections and helping someone achieve their personal goals.”

As she immersed herself in the beauty industry, Wilkins quickly realized many services offered were not designed for all skin tones and types.

“Being a woman of color, I wanted to solve this problem, if not for myself, for my daughter,” she says. “I began researching companies and products that were good for not just skin, but all skin tones and types.”

When the pandemic hit, Wilkins found herself at a breaking point.

“2020 had us all spending endless days meeting and connecting via screen,” she says. “We were all taking inventory of our perfect imperfections. The mental gymnastics that it took just to get on a conference call!”

Then the proverbial lightbulb went on above her head.

“I’d tell my clients, ‘stop beating yourself up and give yourself a little grace,’” she says. “That was the same moment I knew I had to pivot—instead of opening spas with someone else’s values, I would open one that reflected mine.”

Her Overland Park med spa Graceology will celebrate its first anniversary this month.

“I opened with the hope to teach others how to not just to age, but to age with grace,” she says.

We caught up with the med spa maven to pepper her with our bevy of banal questions. She graciously answered while zapping off all our unsightly back hair. Bless.

The Pitch: Be honest—how are your parallel parking skills?

Anne Wilkins: I would give myself a 10 out of 10—if I’m the only one parked on the street—otherwise probably a solid 7.

After reading this question, what’s the first Xmas song to pop into your head?

“I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas!” Come on. I’m from Minnesota. Is there anything but a white Christmas?

What’s a recipe you’ve absolutely butchered?

Oh, goodness! I beat the heck out of my mother-in-law’s cornbread dressing. I threw it away before anyone could tell me how awful it was.

What’s your favorite go-to Halloween costume? (You know, something you could concoct in under three minutes?)

Sorry to disappoint, but I haven’t attended a Halloween costume party since college. But I always went as a zombie.