Four Inane Questions with Fox 4’s Loren Halifax

Alert the media! Loren Halifax just celebrated her 20th anniversary behind the anchor desk at Fox 4 Kansas City mere months ago—including 15 years as the familiar face of their popular morning show before moving nightside. Now she helps helm the station’s 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

When she’s not busy reporting or holding down the fort on set, the civic-minded Halifax tells us she loves giving back to organizations that make a difference. And she enjoys most everything about living in the metro—”from sports to the symphony,” she says. “And if you see me walking my dogs at Loose Park, stop and say hello.”

We caught up with the affable veteran TV journalist to query her with our series of dumb (and dumber) questions. Her answers would make any communication studies professor proud.

The Pitch: What’s a movie that’s perfectly cast? Literally, every starring and co-starring performance is a winner.

Loren Halifax: The Color Purple. Name a scene in that movie that isn’t perfectly cast. The scene around the dinner table at Easter when Whoopi Goldberg stands up and pounds on the table. Margaret Avery throwing open the church doors and singing at the top of her lungs that God is trying to tell you something while her father tries to stare her down. Oprah Winfrey marching into a field furious that she’s had to fight her whole life, and that moment in the street when she balls up her fist and swings.

That movie taught me that love and mistakes and heartbreak and forgiveness can come full circle—and sometimes take a lifetime to do so.

Also, Pretty Woman. Also, anything by Quentin Tarantino. Also, Stranger Things. Also, The Boys. Also, The Office.

When you’re interviewing someone, what’s a generic response that drives you bonkers? Like, an answer you’d like banished forever?

“No comment.”

“Only time will tell.”

“It’s under investigation.”

“In a matter of seconds …”

And any sports cliché like “We’ll take it one game at a time, we’re gonna come together as a team, just trying to get better, taking it one game at a time.”

Which Baldwin brother is the best? And why?

Daniel—because his middle name is Leroy. He looks like the nicest one and he starred in that awesomely awful remake of Attack of the 50 Foot Woman. I mean it was crap-tacular. Come on all you 90s kids, remember that one?

On a serious note, he worked hard for years to get clean and sober from cocaine addiction. Then he went on to work to help other families, especially young people, with addiction recovery. I have a lot of respect for that. Plus, did you know his middle name is Leroy?

What is the absolute most hideous home decor item you’ve spied in someone’s house?

This is my favorite question. For me personally, it’s a tie between a gold-plated telephone next to someone’s toilet and my grandmom’s fuzzy acrylic toilet accessories that lived way past the 1970s. Remember when your grandma could buy the matching set? The toilet-fitted rug for the floor, the fuzzy cover for the lid and the one for the top of the tank? I mean—why??

And I miss the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man that used to live in the window of that house near the Plaza. I think he moved to South Leawood.

Bonus 5th Question: How many piercings are too many piercings—in your humble opinion?

500, naturally.