Four Inane Questions with career coach extraordinaire Sarah Uchytil

Wanna kick 2023 off with a new job? Maybe an updated resume? Or perhaps an eye-catching LinkedIn profile?

Sarah Uchytil is your gal.

The renowned local career coach can help you not only get your foot in the door at a company—but clue you in on salary negotiations along the way. (It’s no wonder Pitch readers named her Best Resume Writer/Career Coach last year.)

Uchytil calls herself “the GPS for your job search. You put in your destination, and I can get you there in the quickest way possible,” she quips. “I’ll keep you focused, on track, accountable, and relevant in the job search market.”

In addition, she now shares and incorporates her Zen-tastic knowledge of yoga and meditation with her coaching clients. (She’s been a certified yogi since 2015.) Peruse her Namaste All Day retreats which include yoga, meditation, life coaching, energy management, and goal setting.

We sat down with Uchytil over coffee to pepper her with our wholly stupid questions. Mercifully, she kept her eye rolls to a minimum.

The Pitch: What’s the absolute worst interview question you’ve ever heard?

Sarah Uchytil: If you were a candy bar, what kind of candy bar would you be?

What are you supposed to say here?

100 Grand—because this is what I want you to pay me. Payday—because I want to know when you are going to pay me. Three Musketeers—because I can only work well with two other people. M&M’s—because I’m ok being in a bag with lots of others and no real identity of my own. Twix—because I like a caramel cookie crunch covered in chocolate.

No good can come from this question—except eating the candy bar.

It’s 2023! Name one product you absolutely, positively cannot live without this year.

I love my essential oils. These are a must-have for me.

My favorite? It’s the doTerra Breathe blend roll-on, which is minty, fresh, and airy. It’s a blend of coconut oil, peppermint, and eucalyptus. As an asthmatic, calm, cool, clear breathing is a primary focus for me. Rolling on Breathe each day (along with my inhaler) helps me maintain clear airways and easy breathing.

Have you had an oh-so-random brush with greatness?

I randomly met Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. My friend and I sat at the table behind them in the hotel bar, and we had to move our chairs as they got up.

Vince is super tall, and that’s saying a lot because I’m 5’10”. And Peter’s eyes really are that dreamy blue. The conversation was very brief. I think I said something like, “I’m a big fan of your work.”

What are your overall thoughts on the song “Take This Job and Shove It?”

I freakin’ love it. First of all, the singer is Johnny Paycheck. It’s a very catchy tune—granted a little twangy, but, c’mon, it was released in 1977. I think it classifies as country and western.

The song is about the bitterness of a man who has worked in a factory for 15 years with very little reward. He’s seen good people die, and has a boss who is a fool, but good ol’ Johnny has to keep working because he has bills to pay. But you best get out of his way when he has the nerve to say take this job and shove it.

As I listened closely to the lyrics, so many of the themes remain true today—lack of appreciation, very little monetary increase, and working for others who don’t treat you with the respect you deserve.

You have options, you have skills, and you can actively create the next chapter of your life and career.