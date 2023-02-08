Four Inane Questions with business coach Isaac Lee Collins

Isaac Lee Collins checks a lot of boxes here in the metro. Besides being a revered community entrepreneur, he’s also a business coach and speaker. Oh, and he’s also got his own fro-yo empire—owning three Yogurtini Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt stores here in town. Why fro-yo, you ask?

“It is an amazing community builder,” Collins says. “You see such a diverse grouping of people come in to share great conversation over a cup of fro-yo—all ages, races, and classes.”

After a decade of entrepreneurship, Collins started Streamlined Profit Academy early last year to share his experiences and help other business owners achieve success. His business coaching company specializes in helping entrepreneurs reach both financial and time freedom.

We caught up with the husband and father of two (with another bundle of joy on the way) to pepper him with our slate of stupid questions. Naturally, we had to patiently wait for him to finish his Yogurtini before he answered.

The Pitch: What’s been your all-time favorite (or worst) road trip?

Isaac Lee Collins: My favorite trip—and worst trip—was actually one and the same. While in college, we went to Panama City Beach for spring break. Everyone who had been before told me how amazing it was—and I was very excited.

Thirty minutes into the trip, I dropped my phone between the seats. I used the automatic seat adjuster to move the seat back to retrieve it. In the process, the seat backed up over the phone’s charging port, making it unchargeable. So, I was doomed to have a week of spring break with no way to get ahold of anyone I knew.

What I thought was going to ruin my trip ended up being the reason I enjoyed it even more. It made me present in every moment, and I met so many new people. Great experience—and great perspective change!

Which actor is playing you in a movie?

If there were one actor to play me in a movie, it would be Michael B. Jordan. I’d want people to remember me for being better-looking than I actually was. Thanks, MBJ.

The title of my movie would be The Good, The Bad, The Lucky. I’ve experienced a lot of ups and downs in my 34 years, and I’m fortunate for this life I live. It’s a classic case of being in the right place at the right time, I guess.

How long can you physically go without blinking?

I just tried for the first time. Thirty seconds. I wonder if trying it more often would allow me to get better at it—like holding your breath underwater. I will try this over the next 30 days, and I’ll let you know how it turns out.

Name a popular topping that absolutely, positively doesn’t belong on nachos.

I’m not going to lie; I don’t eat nachos anymore. Ever. Not a fan. I’ll go in a different direction with a hot take. What’s way better is popcorn and nacho cheese.

When I was in elementary school, I loved nachos and cheese. We were at the skating rink, and a friend introduced me to popcorn and cheese, and it forever ruined nachos for me. So, if you’re a big nacho lover, I caution you before you ruin that love with popcorn and nacho cheese.

Bonus 5th Question: What’s the longest you’ve ever willingly stayed in bed with zero regrets?

I’m a big retro video game nerd. When I was 9, I fell in love with the Legend of Zelda series on Nintendo. I own every single LOZ game and every single Nintendo gaming system.

So, in 2019 when I got my hands on a new-ish Legend of Zelda game, there was a two-day stretch where I only got out of bed to eat and go to the bathroom. So, 48-ish hours. No regrets.