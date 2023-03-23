Four Inane Questions with artist Natosha Keefer

Bright. Colorful. Bold.

All three terms could be used to describe both Natosha Keefer and her multi-media artwork. Keefer calls herself an inspirational, intuitive artist.

“In addition to using acrylic paint on canvas, I add textures of denim materials, personal belongings, sands from different beaches, stones, words of inspiration, and more,” she says. “I personalize and customize the painting for you and your living space. It’s the glimpses that can change the mood setting, the environment, and your viewpoint. And just simply being with the painting soothes you.”

With a background that extends far beyond painting, Keefer tells us she’s also an accomplished instructional-level dancer, denim specialist, and visual merchandiser. But what she really excels at is creating “beautiful commission pieces with colors to uplift your world,” she says. (Beige walls be damned!)

We caught up with the traveling, Overland Park-based artist while she was in town to ping her with our four insipid questions. We’re pretty sure we’re still high from secondary paint fumes. Bless.

The Pitch: What famous artist would you like to take out for pancakes?

Natosha Keefer: What a great question! Ashley Longshore!

She’s fun, knows who she is, and is a fantastic, high-energy, bold female artist. I love her story—from being a self-taught artist to challenging the traditional world of the art-business model. I love her social media marketing, authenticity, vibes, and her just-go-for-it platform. Cheers to making a difference with one painting at a time.

What’s a sacred ’80s movie that never, ever needs to be remade?

There are so many to choose from. The first movie that came to mind was Caddyshack which is my go-to, but then I remembered Airplane!—the lines, the jokes, and Ted profusely sweating. To this day, I still fall out of my chair rolling and dying with laughter from all the fast-paced, slapstick humor. Surely, you can’t be serious. It’s an all-time classic.

Quick—you need to disguise your voice. Whose voice are you using?

My fallback voice disguise was going to be British—that is until I was recently told never to do that again. So, I would have to say, Elmo. I must go into the voice being straight-faced and totally out of the blue. It’s only natural since I laugh and giggle all the time.

What’s your favorite Oscar-winning song?

I would say songs from the movie The Lion King—“Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” “The Circle of Life,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

As I was growing up, I enjoyed finding the positive things in life and things that are motivating. “No worries” is something I say all the time. Plus, we are all connected in the “Circle of Life,” and it’s greater than all of us. It’s up to us to create the life we want to live. It’s very deep, spiritual, and about inter-connectedness.