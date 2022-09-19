Four Inane Questions with Artist Jenny Meyer-McCall

If you’ve ever spied Prairie Village artist Jenny Meyer-McCall’s two- and three-dimensional pieces, it’s easy to see why she calls her work “intentionally nurturing and whimsical.” With so many nuanced layers, each piece has its own texture, movement, and sense of humor.

With her unique artistic flair, it’s no wonder Meyer-McCall has been invited back to the Plaza Art Fair a whopping ten times. Eleven if you count her upcoming appearance at this weekend’s sure-to-be-jam-packed event. “I will be in booth no. 410 on Nichols facing south,” Meyer-McCall says. “My most current work focuses on patterns reminiscent of vintage floral wallpaper.”

We caught up with the mixed media maven to query her with some thoroughly off-the-wall questions. In spite of a lot of paint fumes, her answers were really solid. Color us proud.

The Pitch: What’s the most brutally awful concert you’ve ever attended?

Jenny Meyer-McCall: Kevin Costner and Modern West. It was as awful as it sounds. I have no idea how I ended up going, but it was at Grinders, so that was the draw, I guess?

Kevin is no Hugh Jackman and needs to keep a focus on his successful acting career. A said famous baseball player was there, very drunk, and spilled his drink down my shoulder when attempting a photo that is obviously me holding him up.

Is there a specific color you refuse to use in your artwork?

Oh, this is a hard one for a painter who loves color, but I have issues with red. I am a pink person. If you have ever seen my work, you know. I think it stems from my parents loving red. Growing up, everything was red—my father’s entire wardrobe, all vehicles, etc. Yet, it makes it easy when buying gifts for them.

Anyway, I use red very sparingly. If it were liquor, it would be a mixer, never neat.

Have you ever begrudgingly sold someone a painting you wanted to keep for yourself?

Yes, I blame my husband for this. Shortly after having baby number two, I was in the Prairie Village Art Fair. I did not have a ton of work to show—or sell—due to having two kids under the age of 3 (one of which was only 2 1/2 months old) So, everything I painted was a very emotional journey. Which is not a lot different than how I paint now but amplified by hormones and lack of sleep.

I painted a large piece I loved and was not ready to sell it. I try to keep some pieces for a bit to reflect on them and make sure they’re finished. This one was, well, like letting a part of me go.

My husband brought it to the fair to fill the empty booth. A fantastic family fell in love with it, and I sold it. I still keep tabs on the painting when the family comes to visit me at art fairs. This piece was a springboard for a new direction—and the process is the important part as a creator. Yet, I am still verbally sore about it.

What board game (or card game) do you absolutely kick ass at playing?

Rummikub. I hate numbers, but this game is something I can just visualize. It’s also a game I’m teaching my kids. Uh, and I don’t hold back crushing them.

Oh, and canasta. Because I am an old lady at heart. My grandmother taught me after I grew out of Uno, which didn’t take too long because my grandfather was colorblind. Cards appear in my mixed-media paintings often as an homage to her. Look for “The Joker”—it’s a title of a painting that will be at this weekend’s Plaza Art Fair.