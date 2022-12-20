Four Inane Questions with Angels Insight’s Steffany Barton

Wondering what the new year has in store for you? You’re definitely not alone. Steffany Barton of Angels Insight—considered one of the Midwest’s most acclaimed mediums—is swamped this time of year with people eager for some direction.

Based in Leawood, the nationally recognized Barton says she’s “devoted to bringing the wisdom of those who have departed to this world—and to helping those I serve to understand what the future holds.”

Given that her radio frequencies are dialed into guardian angels, spirit guides, and loved ones on the other side, if she can’t give you some clarity about the upcoming year, nobody can.

We caught up with the mystical maven and author between sessions to ask her our inane questions. It’s just a hunch, but we’re pretty sure she knew ahead of time what stupid things we were gonna ask.

The Pitch: What’s the most unrealistic medium/psychic you’ve ever seen portrayed on film/TV?

Steffany Barton: I don’t recall the name of the show, but the medium was running down a tarmac as a plane prepared for departure. She had to stop the take-off to give a message from beyond the veil.

Also, the scene where Patrick Swayze’s spirit stepped into Whoopi Goldberg’s body in Ghost was also a little creepy. Admit it, you thought so, too. I certainly don’t let any spirit take hold of my body. Spirits can come into my aura, but not my bod.

You’re on the front page of a tabloid magazine. What’s the headline?

“Medium wins Powerball jackpot; retires happy”

Finish this sentence: The best dip I ever ate was…

… guac. Always guac. Only guac. Are there other kinds of dips?

What’s the most whackadoo thing you’ve ever heard from an animal during a pet psychic reading?

That was from a boa constrictor. The big daddy shared that he felt bored with his keeper. She didn’t give him enough toys! So, listen up, herp keepers—your snakes need swag.

Bonus 5th Question: When you’re buffing someone’s aura, what’s your favorite color to see?

Having a variety of colors is the most natural and healthy human energy field. I like to see sunshine and rainbows. The more colorful the aura, the more able we are to navigate change, overcome challenges, and move past difficult circumstances.

If I have to choose just one color, though, I am always happy to see purple in the aura—which shows a deep faith in the gift of life and a genuine trust in a Greater Power that will work things out for our good.