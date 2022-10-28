Four Inane Questions with 3DHQ’s Nick Nikkhah

Ever wanted your own mini-action figure? Nick Nikkhah, founder of 3DHQ on the Plaza, is your man. He’s scanned thousands of humans—and humanoids—to create full-color lifelike figurines in sizes ranging from one inch to life size and beyond. Heck, if Fido or Fluffy can sit still long enough, Nikkhah will miniaturize your pet, too.

When he’s not busy downsizing people (so to speak,) his company does any kind of 3D engineering you can come up with, including design, consulting, and education. Tell no one, but Nikkhah and his squad are even noodling producing 3D printed homes. “Our tagline? If you can imagine it, we can create and print it,” he tells us.

He’s not kidding.

Step one foot inside his shop and you’ll be amazed at the wall of robotic 3D printers churning out everything from custom-made keychains to Christmas ornaments. At last count, he’s got around 3,543,398 different KC-centric items for sale as well. (Get those stocking stuffers now, kids!)

We caught up with the jovial entrepreneur while he was waiting to shrink down a bunch of cosplay villains. (Go figure. Er, go figurine.) He was a trooper with our query of four inane questions.

The Pitch: You’re cast in a sitcom, but you get to choose your role. Who are you?

When I first read this question I thought it was asking what existing sitcom character I would be—and my mind went directly to Joey on “Friends” because “Joey doesn’t share food.” Now I can’t think past that because that one skit has been my go-to for years.

I guess if I was to choose my own sitcom role or character I would honestly like something Tony Stark-esque. I just think it would be fun to play a character who has all the money and technology at his fingertips to improve the world. Oh, and have some serious cool toys in the process.

You can only eat one kind of cheese for the rest of your life. What is it?

Is it bad that all I can think of is constipation? I would say feta. And not the crumbles either. The ones in the brine in big blocks. I’m now going to stop at a store and get some and have it with hot, sweet tea and some pita bread or lavash.

What air freshener fragrance doesn’t exist, but should?

Hmmmm, Mitch Hedberg once said they should make a cologne that smells like fajitas because that shit smells good. I don’t know if I’m just hungry, but my first two answers have been in a food theme, so I’m going with this for sure.

Name a super obscure celebrity/performer you think should host SNL—and why?

How about Salvador Perez? He’s just awesome, funny, and I love his energy. I think he would be great as a host. Disclaimer—this does not mean I personally think he is super obscure because he’s the cat’s meow here in KC and beyond.

Bonus 5th Question: In your humble opinion, what’s the best album cover in the history of album covers?

I would have to say, Dark Side of the Moon. The band never really explained the meaning behind it, so they left their fans to speculate. To me, it represents life. It comes with the same energy but what you do with it and where you take it is up to your own imagination.

Take a single light and make it a rainbow. With life, take the life you’re given and make it a rainbow.