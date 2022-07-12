Fountain City Con returns for a massive media weekend of pop culture

Fountain City Con returns July 30 and 31 at the New Horizon Fieldhouse in New Century, Kansas.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, attendees can browse through rows of pop culture content including comics, artwork, anime, and collectibles.

Scheduled artists include Eisner Award nominee Phil Hester, the illustrator of Green Arrow, Swamp Thing, Ant-Man, and Batman Beyond; Ringo Award nominee Leeanne Krecic of the webtoon Let’s Play; and Chris Grine of the Eisner-nominated series Chickenhare, as well as Time Shifters, and Secrets of Camp Whatever.

Tickets are $20 per adult for two-day admission, $15 for Saturday-only admission, and $10 for Sunday-only admission. Kids 12 years old and under can attend for free.

Availability is still open for sponsors and vendors. Inquiries can be emailed to fountaincitycon@gmail.com.