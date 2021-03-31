Former KC Chiefs QB Trent Green makes waves as the first Ripple of Kindness Award recipient

Although former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green did not win a Super Bowl, he has won what some could say is an even bigger award.

Green is the first recipient of the Ripple of Kindness Award which is given to someone who has had a great impact on the community with no expectation of a reward in return. The Faith Always Wins Foundation created this award to showcase the importance of kindness.

The honoree and his wife Julie have been involved with Children’s Mercy Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Phoenix Family, the HIKE reading program, and the YMCA.

“This is a tremendous honor to receive the first Seven Days Ripple of Kindness Award,” Green says. “Over most of the last 20 years, Julie and I have called Kansas City home and raised our children here. We’ve tried to make an impact in the community as well.”

Green will be honored during the first day of the 2021 SevenDays Make a Ripple Change the World annual kindness experience that will take place virtually April 13-25.

SevenDays is a nonprofit that was founded to encourage all people to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset, and behaviors after three people were murdered in an anti-Semitic attack in 2014. Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. drove to Overland Park to specifically kill Jews and is currently appealing his death sentence.

The Ripple of Kindness recipient is seen as a role model, especially for children, by promoting positive change in the world. Green, a father of three, has completed his seventh season as an NFL game analyst for CBS Sports while helping children in need.

Registration for the free SevenDays kindness experience to experience the fun and see Green accept his award can be found here.