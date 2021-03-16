Former Hogshead chef to open new takeout-only pizzeria

Clark Grant, executive chef at the Rockhill Grille, is extending the restaurant with a new takeout-only endeavor.

Rockhill Pizza, a carryout and delivery pizza joint, opens this month in Kansas City’s Crossroads. At 2000 Grand Blvd., Rockhill Pizza will become a new neighbor to the Rockhill Grille.

The opening of Rockhill Pizza follows the closing of Country Club Plaza restaurant Hogshead by just over a year. The restaurant, owned by Grant and restauranteur Shawn McClenny, left the Plaza in January of 2020 after two years there. The official opening date for Rockhill Pizza is soon to be announced.



