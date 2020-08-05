Downtown KCK (at last) welcomes an enviable grocery store, the Rieger returns, and a new ice cream shop to try

Wednesday, August 5

Several years after losing its last grocery store (a shoddy Apple Market at 7th Street and State Avenue), downtown Kansas City, Kansas can at last boast that it no longer is among the city’s notable food deserts with the opening of the Merc Co+Op smack downtown at 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The Merc is well-known in Lawrence for its local, organic and non-GMO fare (and the price tags that come along with such things), as well as its ready-made food and drink. Keeping the local community in mind and with affordability more of a necessity in the area, the KCK “expansion” of the Merc has somewhat of a different selection of items than the store in Lawrence, including lower-priced generic brands like Best Choice, while still offering high-quality, local produce. The Merc Co+Op also provides $10 memberships to shoppers who receive assistance like food stamps (the regular price is $75). This is a huge deal for KCK, and kudos to the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the Merc for a real step towards reducing food inequality in the urban core. You can learn more about the KCK store via the Merc’s website.

After operating solely for months now as the Crossroads Community Kitchen, the Rieger (1924 Main Street) is returning to serving its own dishes—but only for curbside pickup. You can once again enjoy its beloved pork soup, along with dishes like crispy rice with mushrooms, peas and herbs; roasted summer squash with chorizo, mint, lemon peel, and manchego cheese; and whole trout with lemon, parsley, and smashed cucumber. Dishes range from $9-$30. A not-to-be-missed detail: you can also pick up bottled cocktails and cocktail kits from Manifesto while you’re at it. Pickup from the Rieger is available Monday through Saturday from 5-8 p.m.—order here.

Thursday, August 6

Rye Leawood (10551 Mission Road) is hosting a distancing-friendly version of its annual summer shrimp boil tonight on its patio. The boil features shrimp, crawfish, and the requisite veggies, plus summer desserts and sides. A cash bar will be available for your drink needs, and live music from Hudspeth and Taylor will set the atmosphere. The dinner is $65, which includes the food, tax, and gratuity; pick up tickets here.

Friday, August 7

Out at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery in the East Bottoms (2700 Guinotte), the Hey! Hey! Club is hosting a reservation-only supper club specialty dinner. Each reservation includes a two-hour slot at the downstairs speakeasy-style supper club and a four-course prix fixe menu, with an optional cocktail pairing. The meal is $55 a person, with paired cocktails available for $30 more. This does not include tax or gratuity. Reserve your seats via Tock.

Saturday, August 8

With the heat returning for the weekend, there’s no better time to try out the newest metro area ice cream shop. Summer Salt Ice Cream Company just opened at Corinth Square in Prairie Village (4051 Somerset Drive). Pick up flavors like blackberry chocolate flake, waffle toffee, and peach ginger snap. The shop is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Monday, August 10

Well, we can’t really travel, but you can attend a luau of sorts tonight at Chaz on the Plaza (325 Ward Parkway). Out on the patio, chef Shawn Hartwig will be preparing a five-course meal, with dishes like chilled pineapple gazpacho with beef cheek katsu, and “Kalua pig” with glazed pork belly, and pork and scallion fried rice. Tiki cocktails from Head Bartender Richard Boyer. Tickets are $65 a person, and include tax but not gratuity. Drinks are available separately. Pick up tickets via Eventbrite.