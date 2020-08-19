A new farm-to-table cafe and microbrewery in Grandview, good cheese in Lawrence, and more food and drink events for your week

Wednesday, August 19

News delivered better late than never: Lawrence has welcomed an adorable new restaurant and cheese shop downtown named Pedestrian (845 Massachusetts Street). Hit it up for over-the-top pimiento cheeseburgers (see above and drool), along with muffulettas, corn dogs, Southern chicken salad, and much more. There is also cheese, of course, including beautiful cow’s milk cheeses imported from Europe (and Kansas), as well as a variety of cheeses made from sheep, cow, and buffalo milk. Pick up some cheeses to take home or linger on the patio with a plate of cheese bites and a cocktail. Pedestrian also engages in some high-quality Lawrence collaborations, including at-home movie nights with Liberty Hall (cheese, wine, and a movie rental from Liberty Hall), as well as some tasty local wine and cheese collaborations. Learn more here.

Saturday, August 22

Get your hands dirty and then reward yourself with wine up at Jowler Creek Winery (16905 Jowler Creek Road, Platte City), which Saturday and Sunday is hosting its annual grape-harvesting party. Help gather the season’s harvest and then be rewarded with lunch and, of course, glasses of wine. Harvesting begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. Email info@jowlercreek.com to check on availability.

Alternatively, you can skip the work and head to Vox Vineyards (19310 West Farley Road), and just bring your own picnic. For a $5 admission fee, the grounds are open for some old-fashioned picnicking and hanging out, and wine will be available for purchase by the glass. Pick up advance tickets here.

Try out one of KC’s newest vegan purveyors, Dead Beet Eats, which is popping up starting at 6 p.m. at KC Wineworks (1829 McGee Street). Dead Beet Eats offers vegan hot dogs and sausages, including items like the Chicago “dog” with sport peppers, dill pickle, fresh tomato, sweet relish, onion, and homemade mustard.

Chefs Neba Ngwa and Stella Musongong of the pop-up restaurant African Dream Cuisine will also be serving their authentic West African dishes at Lenexa Public Market (8750 Penrose Lane). Options include puff puff (sweet, fried dough), barbecue ribs, bacon rolls, Banso potatoes, fried plantains, and coconut rice. Curbside and carryout will be available if you call 913-963-8737. African Dream Cuisine will be on-site on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also well worth checking out if you are in/near Grandview is the grand opening of the Chive Cafe and Market and Transparent Brewing (14501 White Avenue, Grandview). This combo farm-to-table cafe, market, and microbrewery was developed by Mark and Michelle Brown. Michelle is a graduate of Johnson County Community College’s culinary program and her passion for vegetable-forward fare and local sourcing. Transparent Brewing is run by Nolan Brown, one of Mark and Michelle’s sons, and the brewery specializes in lower-ABV “sessionable” beers, including saisons, IPAs, and more. Brown worked at a number of breweries, including St. Louis’ Schlafly, before opening Transparent Brewery. The Chive and Transparent Brewery have a lot going on, including a dog-friendly area, a farm, and a small market. Today’s grand opening features a ribbon-cutting and specials. Entrance is limited due to COVID-19, but you can register in advance for free guaranteed admission by visiting the opening’s Eventbrite page.

Sunday, August 23

A pretty tasty collaboration takes place Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon out at Crane Brewing Company in Raytown (6515 Railroad Street). Cuento Coffee is hosting the Waffle Iron and Wilma’s Good Food for a big chicken & waffles breakfast party. Wilma’s is making the chicken, the Waffle Iron is devising a menu of options, and all of it will be delicious.

Blip Coffee is back! Well, almost. Their new location at 1301 Woodswether Road is undergoing its final inspections to be able to serve hot drinks, but right now you can stop in from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day to pick up cold brew, coffee beans, and Blip merchandise. Keep an eye on social media for official reopening details, but in the meantime, we’re happy to welcome a beloved local coffee shop back in any form.