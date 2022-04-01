Flint Hills Discovery Center celebrates 10 years of prairie land education

The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) of downtown Manhattan will be celebrating 10 years of education, exploration, and inspiration. The museum will be hosting an anniversary celebration Thurs. April 14.

“It is amazing to think the Flint Hills Discovery Center is celebrating 10 years,” says Director, Susan Adams. “Our team would like to thank the community and region for inspiring and supporting the mission of the FHDC. We are looking forward to the next 10.”

All are invited to participate in the festivities. The event is set to feature live traditional Flint Hills music from Derrick Doty and Melissa Atchison. Remarks will be given by local dignitaries blank and blank

Celebrants can anticipate birthday cake, light refreshments, giveaways, and more. A balloon drop will wrap up the day’s momentous occasion.

Although, the merriment will be continued throughout the week with four days of discounts from April 14-17. Special prices include 10% off FHDC memberships, 10% sales in the gift store, and discounted admission pricing of $7 for adults and $3 for youth.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center educates groups and individuals on how to preserve the landscape native to the area. The Center highlights the unique ecology, history, and culture of the Flint Hills region.

More on the anniversary event being held April 14 can be found online.