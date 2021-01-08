Flint Hills Discovery Center’s new exhibit highlights active lifestyles after a year spent sitting on the couch

The Flint Hills Discovery Center (315 S 3rd St, Manhattan, KS 66502) has been celebrating the history and culture of the Midwest since 2012. Now the Center is bringing a new exhibit, “Run, Jump, Fly!” to Manhattan from the Minnesota Children’s Museum. The temporary exhibit is open Jan. 16-May 2 and brings mindful activity to guests in a fun way. The museum’s new exhibit is providing us with activity we could all use, since we’ve been sitting on our respective couches for most of the last 10 months. Each activity station in the exhibit is inspired by action-adventure movies and begins with a training center so attendees can really get into the mood for movement. Don’t worry if physical activity isn’t really a thing for your family, this exhibit is all about inspiring exercise in a fun and sustainable way.

“Run! Jump! Fly! encourages guests to explore activities they can do on-site, and then at home, to build strength, coordination, balance and endurance. This is a creative approach to attract young people to physical activities while having fun at the same time,” says Kendra Kuhlman, assistant director at the Center. “We see this as a way of incorporating physical activity into routines that will last a lifetime. We’ve enjoyed putting this exhibit together, and believe it is the perfect time to focus on health and wellness in our community and beyond.”

The people at Flint Hills Discovery Center are hard at work making sure that the exhibit will be clean and safe. They have planned multiple COVID-19 precautions like requiring masks, enforcing social distancing, limiting capacity in the building, upgrading air ventilation, installing multiple hand sanitizer stations, and implementing extra cleaning protocols.

The “Run! Jump! Fly!” exhibit features stations like Surfing and Snowboarding for balance, Flycycle Sky for endurance, Climbing Canyon for strength, Kung Fu Forest for coordination, and Action Star Training to combine all components of physical activity. The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youth (unless they’re under two years-old, then they’re free). Visit this link to learn more about the exhibition and the museum.