Fitz and the Tantrums turn the Uptown into a discotheque
Wednesday night, a crowd of all ages danced their hearts out to Fitz and the Tantrums on their All the Feels Winter Tour, with Twin XL opening for the band. They performed off their recent album, but also included fan favorites such as Handclap during their encore. With a heartfelt thank you and applause, the band left the crowd with good vibes joined on stage by Twin XL, a shout out to the Chiefs, and a storm of confetti.
Fitz and the Tantrums:
Twin XL (opener):