First “Chipotlane” opens in Shawnee; free delivery and charitable donations on Super Bowl Sunday

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened the first Chipotle with a drive-thru pickup lane in Shawnee. Customers can pick up digital orders without having to leave the car at the “Chipotlane”.

Chipotle customers in the Kansas City area can also take advantage of free delivery on February 7 if they are not close to the Chipotlane location.

Chipotle will donate $1 to the National Young Farmers Coalition with every delivery order placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Super Bowl Sunday. Customers can round up their bill total to the next highest dollar amount to benefit the NYFC also.

The NYFC is an advocacy network of young farmers fighting for the future of agriculture. The NYFC supports independent family farms, sustainable farming practices, affordable land for farmers, and farmers of every gender, race, and sexual orientation.

This is all part of Chipotle’s Super bowl campaign to address the agriculture industry crisis and the importance of sourcing food sustainably. Chipotle is featuring its first Super Bowl ad to get its message out to a large audience. The LA Times reported almost 100 million people viewed the 2020 Super Bowl.

“Our big game ad debut is a milestone moment for our brand,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “We want to use this massive platform to help shift attention toward creating positive change for the challenges our food system faces and educate consumers on how they can make a difference.”

Chipotle has committed $5 million over the next five years to enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed. The company has reportedly spent more than $300 million to purchase supplies that are responsibly sourced, humanely raised, and often locally grown.

To date, Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have contributed over $500,000 to support the next generation of farmers by offering education, scholarships, grants, and three-year contracts to young farmers.

The new “Chipotlane” is located at 15830 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, KS, and is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free delivery offer is only valid on Super Bowl Sunday. Orders must be minimum $10 excluding tax. Order via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.