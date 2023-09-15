Feel-good film about worldwide air guitar competitions to show in KC this weekend

Award winning documentary, Catching Air will have a screening in Kansas City this weekend at Screenland Armour. The red carpet event is followed directly by the film’s screening and Q&A with the filmmakers and performers of the film. The 90 minute documentary follows a tight-knit group of air guitar performers from Kansas City to New York as they tell their stories of their varying success and showcase their talents.

Competitions take place all over the country with Worlds being held in Finland. Performers come up with their own distinct character and performance style. Many edit or produce their own songs, such as air-performer and one of the films Co-Producers, Eric “Mean” Melin.

Director/Producer, Jamie Hitchings first heard about the competitions while listening to NPR. “I was driving home from work, and I heard Eric (Melin) on the radio talking about air guitar. It just sounded so joyous. He spoke so passionately about it,” Hitchings says.

Hitchings would later get in contact with Melin to begin work on the film.

Catching Air has had a successful film festival run, and was recently picked up by production company, Gravitas Ventures. “We had a high pickup rate, and Michael Coffee of Gravitas said they would help distribute it. We had another offer but went with Gravitas because they were a bit larger and did more boutique stuff,” Hitchings says.

The film is littered with friendship, quirkiness, adventure, and joy as it navigates its way through the ups and downs of the air guitar world, and just how dedicated its following is. You will find yourself laughing, crying, occasionally scratching your head, but most of all, practicing your very own air guitar moves.

The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m, with the film being released worldwide Sept. 26. Details can be found via the facebook event page. For more information about how to get more involved or see upcoming events For US Air Guitar, visit their website.