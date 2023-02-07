February Events Calendar
Ongoing/Multiple:
Feb. 2-5
Into the Woods, H&R Block City Stage
Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23
Open Mic at The Bird, The Bird Comedy Theater
Feb. 5, 12, 19
Karaoke at JUST ANOTHER POP-UP TO BURN – TSWIZZLE TRIBUTE BAR, Vignettes
Feb. 6, 13, 20
Intelligence Check Trivia, The Black Box
Feb. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28
Song Lab: Music Open Mic, The Rino
Feb. 7-12
My Fair Lady, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26
Kansas City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 23-26
Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate, T-Mobile Center
EVENTS
Feb. 8
Magic City Hippies, recordBar
Keillor & Company, Uptown Theater
Caleb Solo, Brick House
Feb. 9
The Year of Sluttery, The Black Box
Alastair Greene, Knuckleheads
Feb. 10
Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour, Uptown Theater
Shlump: Alien Trip Tour, Encore Room
KC Comets vs. Florida Tropics, Cable Dahmer Arena
Ian Munsick, Liberty Hall
Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Screenland Armour
Feb. 11
Queer Bar Takeover, Tom’s Town Distilling Co.
Adam Sandler, T-Mobile Center
Prize for American Humor, is coming to the T-Mobile Center Feb. 11. His tour “Adam Sandler Live” was supposed to end after hitting 24 venues in 2022, but as he said in an Instagram announcement: “What the heck! Let’s do a few more!” Thankfully, Sandler added 11 shows in 2023, including Kansas City. If the draw of seeing Happy Gilmore on stage isn’t enough, each show promises the appearance of a mystery special guest. The 16+ event starts at 7:30 p.m. , and tickets start at $97.
KC Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena
Cupid’s Undie Run, McFadden’s Sports Saloon
Feb. 12
Jackie Myers Trio, Black Dolphin
Grown & Sexy Wine Tasting, Amigoni Urban Winery
Feb. 13
We Came As Romans, ERRA, Brand of Sacrifice, Granada
Blue Man Group, Lied Center of Kansas
The 502s: Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour, recordBar
Feb. 14
The Second City Hits Home, Starlight
Annual Valentine’s Day Comedy Show, Upside Bungee
Sweetheart Dance, Englewood Arts
PSYCHOS IN LOVE, Stray Cat Film Center
Feb. 15
Noah Kahan, The Truman
The Dip, The Madrid Theatre
An Evening with Bruce Cockburn, Liberty Hall
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Screenland Armour
Feb. 16
The Love Hangover, recordBar
Matt Andersen & Mariel Buckley, Knuckleheads
Ancient Aliens: Live, Uptown Theater
KU vs. MU Rivalry At The Rink, Cable Dahmer Arena
Feb. 17
Stephonne Presents: You Got Me – An All Star Black History Month Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott, Encore Room
Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, The Truman
Thy Art is Murder: Decade of Hate Tour, Granada
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Screenland Armour
Feb. 18
Mac Saturn, Billy Tibbals, The Bottleneck
An All-Request Evening w/ Ryan McCall, The Black Box
Bruce Springsteen, T-Mobile Center
Feb. 19
Breed Meet-Up: Basset Hound, Bar K
The Music Man, Bell Cultural Event Center
Royal Comedy 2023, Kansas City Music Hall
Join the party with Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Sommore, and Joe Clair for a night of laughs on their Royal Comedy Tour. Collectively, the troupe’s resumé boasts appearances in original series such as Family Reunion, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and South Side, to name a few. Four comedy icons in one room? This might just bring the Music Hall to its knees. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $144 to $301.
Feb. 20
DELTA SPACE MISSION, Stray Cat Film Center
Feb. 21
Dogs in a Pile: Winter Rescue Tour, Encore Room
International Anime Music Festival, The Midland
National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 22
Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road, AURA
Feb. 23
Giovannie and the Hired Guns, The Bottleneck
SunSquabi, recordBar
Feb. 24
Fit For A King: The Hell We Create Tour, Granada
FAC MMA Fight Night, Cable Dahmer Arena
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Liberty Hall
Mildenhall, LYXE, OxyToxin, Replay Lounge
Cocaine Bear, Screenland Armour
Feb. 25
Blue October, The Truman
Greensky Bluegrass, Uptown Theater
Subdocta: Bass Science Tour, The Bottleneck
KODO, Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Manor Records Showcase, Replay Lounge
Feb. 26
Kimbra, recordBar
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 27
RAW Storytelling, The Black Box