February Events Calendar

Ongoing/Multiple:

Feb. 2-5

Into the Woods, H&R Block City Stage

Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23

Open Mic at The Bird, The Bird Comedy Theater

Feb. 5, 12, 19

Karaoke at JUST ANOTHER POP-UP TO BURN – TSWIZZLE TRIBUTE BAR, Vignettes

Feb. 6, 13, 20

Intelligence Check Trivia, The Black Box

Feb. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28

Song Lab: Music Open Mic, The Rino

Feb. 7-12

My Fair Lady, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26

Kansas City Ballet Presents: Cinderella, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 23-26

Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate, T-Mobile Center

EVENTS

Feb. 8

Magic City Hippies, recordBar

Keillor & Company, Uptown Theater

Caleb Solo, Brick House

Feb. 9

The Year of Sluttery, The Black Box

Alastair Greene, Knuckleheads

Feb. 10

Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour, Uptown Theater

Shlump: Alien Trip Tour, Encore Room

KC Comets vs. Florida Tropics, Cable Dahmer Arena

Ian Munsick, Liberty Hall

Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Screenland Armour

Feb. 11

Queer Bar Takeover, Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Adam Sandler, T-Mobile Center

Prize for American Humor, is coming to the T-Mobile Center Feb. 11. His tour “Adam Sandler Live” was supposed to end after hitting 24 venues in 2022, but as he said in an Instagram announcement: “What the heck! Let’s do a few more!” Thankfully, Sandler added 11 shows in 2023, including Kansas City. If the draw of seeing Happy Gilmore on stage isn’t enough, each show promises the appearance of a mystery special guest. The 16+ event starts at 7:30 p.m. , and tickets start at $97.

KC Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder, Cable Dahmer Arena

Cupid’s Undie Run, McFadden’s Sports Saloon

Feb. 12

Jackie Myers Trio, Black Dolphin

Grown & Sexy Wine Tasting, Amigoni Urban Winery

Feb. 13

We Came As Romans, ERRA, Brand of Sacrifice, Granada

Blue Man Group, Lied Center of Kansas

The 502s: Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour, recordBar

Feb. 14

The Second City Hits Home, Starlight

Annual Valentine’s Day Comedy Show, Upside Bungee

Sweetheart Dance, Englewood Arts

PSYCHOS IN LOVE, Stray Cat Film Center

Feb. 15

Noah Kahan, The Truman

The Dip, The Madrid Theatre

An Evening with Bruce Cockburn, Liberty Hall

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Screenland Armour

Feb. 16

The Love Hangover, recordBar

Matt Andersen & Mariel Buckley, Knuckleheads

Ancient Aliens: Live, Uptown Theater

KU vs. MU Rivalry At The Rink, Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 17

Stephonne Presents: You Got Me – An All Star Black History Month Tribute to Erykah Badu & Jill Scott, Encore Room

Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider, The Truman

Thy Art is Murder: Decade of Hate Tour, Granada

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Screenland Armour

Feb. 18

Mac Saturn, Billy Tibbals, The Bottleneck

An All-Request Evening w/ Ryan McCall, The Black Box

Bruce Springsteen, T-Mobile Center

Feb. 19

Breed Meet-Up: Basset Hound, Bar K

The Music Man, Bell Cultural Event Center

Royal Comedy 2023, Kansas City Music Hall

Join the party with Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Sommore, and Joe Clair for a night of laughs on their Royal Comedy Tour. Collectively, the troupe’s resumé boasts appearances in original series such as Family Reunion, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and South Side, to name a few. Four comedy icons in one room? This might just bring the Music Hall to its knees. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $144 to $301.

Feb. 20

DELTA SPACE MISSION, Stray Cat Film Center

Feb. 21

Dogs in a Pile: Winter Rescue Tour, Encore Room

International Anime Music Festival, The Midland

National Geographic Live, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 22

Dancefestopia: Yellow Brick Road, AURA

Feb. 23

Giovannie and the Hired Guns, The Bottleneck

SunSquabi, recordBar

Feb. 24

Fit For A King: The Hell We Create Tour, Granada

FAC MMA Fight Night, Cable Dahmer Arena

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Liberty Hall

Mildenhall, LYXE, OxyToxin, Replay Lounge

Cocaine Bear, Screenland Armour

Feb. 25

Blue October, The Truman

Greensky Bluegrass, Uptown Theater

Subdocta: Bass Science Tour, The Bottleneck

KODO, Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Manor Records Showcase, Replay Lounge

Feb. 26

Kimbra, recordBar

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 27

RAW Storytelling, The Black Box