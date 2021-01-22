Explore the true teen thought process within BRAINSTORM: The Inside Life of the Teenage Mind

Lots of local teens collaborated to give us a peek into what (literally) goes on in their heads with virtual show BRAINSTORM: The Inside Life of the Teenage Mind.

The approximately 50 minute show premieres today and will be available for streaming through Feb. 7. At $20, it can be purchased for streaming by families and educators hosting virtual field trips for grades 6-12. The Coterie Theatre and UMKC Theatre partnered to create the show.

Using a mix of theatre, science, animation, and personal storytelling, BRAINSTORM paints a picture of how teens experience relationships and lets us see the world from their unique point of view.

“The script of BRAINSTORM has a framework that explains the science of the brain,” says Amanda Kibler, production director of the show and director of education for The Coterie. “And the authors include personal stories to demonstrate how the science works. Those of us in The Coterie’s BRAINSTORM company then took that script and turned to local high school and middle school theatre students all over K.C., asking them to share their own, true experiences that were then written into our production.”

Purchase a watch of the show here and you’ll gain access to it for 48 hours after purchase. Visit the Coterie’s website for additional info about the show.