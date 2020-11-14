Exclusive: Robert Moore’s Sonic Spectrum returns to the airwaves this January on The Bridge

Robert Moore’s long-running Sonic Spectrum program has been off the air since Covid kicked in earlier this year, and officially ended its 2007-2020 run on 96.5 The Buzz when that station became Alt 96.5 in September. Moore’s been posting some amazing themed playlists during the show’s absence, but it’s not the same as hearing his dulcet tones giving critical information and context for the music he selects.

However, we’re pleased to inform you that the freeform show will move to the airwaves of 90.9 The Bridge on January 9, 2021, where Sonic Spectrum will run on Saturdays from 6-8 p.m.

Sonic Spectrum, known for its cutting-edge classics from past and present, was created in 2003 by Moore when he was Assistant Program Director and Music Director for 89.3 KCUR-FM, where the program ran from 2003-2007.

Moore will appear at 9am on the Monday, November 16 edition of Mornings with Bryan Truta to make the official announcement.