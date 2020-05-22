Everything you need to know about applying for a street cafe permit
Councilperson Bough shares an easy infographic
The KCMO City Council went to great lengths to make sure the recent ordinances allowing restaurants and bars to expand into parking lots and spaces outside of their establishments go into effect as quickly as possible. As part of that effort, Councilperson Bough shared this handy one-sheet on Twitter today, which includes everything you need to know about the new permitting. Permits can be applied for through the city’s CompassKC website, with details listed below: