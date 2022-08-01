Event calendar: August 2022
ONGOING
Aug 1 – 31
Art Deco Featured Exhibit, Nelson Atkins Museum
Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Geeks Who Drink Trivia, Bar K
Aug 1 – 31
Maggie Mclaughlin Art Show, The Brick
Aug 5 – 7
PBR Outlaw Days, T-Mobile Center
Aug 1 – 31
Art Course (Mini Golf), Nelson-Atkins Lawn
Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Rural Grit Happy Hour, The Brick
Aug 1 – 31
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, Zona Rosa
Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Writing Workshop KC, Seven Swans Creperie
Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Music Trivia, Bier Station
Aug 11 – 13
Ron Funches, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
To know Ron Funches is to love Ron Funches. You may know the actor, comedian, and writer from his stand-up special Giggle Fit, his appearances on Conan, Drunk History, The Eric Andre Show, or his voice work on Bob’s Burgers and the Trolls movie series.
Or maybe you’ve missed all of that and are a stranger to Funches’ optimistic, clever, joyful, and low-key comedy. Get to know him better at the Comedy Club of Kansas City over five standup sets Aug 11 – 13. The early show starts at 7 p.m. with additional 9:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday.
Aug 19 – 31
Pepe Mar: Rising Sun, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art
Aug 7, 14, 21, 28
Art Garden KC, River Market
Aug 15 – 31
Maya: The Exhibition, Union Station
Aug 19-21
Parkville Days, Parkville, MO
EVENTS
Aug 3
G. Love, recordBar
Kansas City Poetry Slam, Blip Roasters
The Texas Gentlemen, Knuckleheads
Aug 4
Dana Gould, The Comedy Club of KC
Lord Buffalo, Replay Lounge
Aug 5
Pop-Ups with a Purpose: First Fridays, 18th and Wyandotte
Breakaway Festival, Azura Amphitheater
OneRepublic, Starlight
Eggs on Mars, Manor Records
Aug 6
Innovation Festival, Crown Center Square
A Morning with PH Coffee, Kansas City Museum
Get a Saturday morning education on coffee at the Kansas City Museum at 3218 Gladstone Blvd. in the Historic Northeast. PH Coffee’s Holly Bastin will lead the java-curious through a tasting of coffee styles.
From 10:30 a.m. til noon, you get to sample a menagerie of traditional and modern toasty, nutty, and sometimes fruity brews. Tickets are $20 and include a bag of your favorite beans to take home.
Breakaway Festival, Azura Amphitheater
Backyard Movies: Shrek, Screenland Armour Parking Lot
Aug 7
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, The Granada
David Gray, Starlight
Dachshund Meet-up, Bar K
Aug 8
Here and There Festival, The Midland
Thundercat, Grinders KC
Tim Heidecker, The Truman
Aug 9
Native Prairie Series: Tallgrass Prairies, Powell Gardens
Royals vs. White Sox ($1 Hot Dog Night), Kauffman Stadium
Imagine Dragons, T-Mobile Center
Father John Misty, The Midland
Aug 10
Sleigh Bells, The Truman
Anastasia, Starlight
Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Crafting Meetup, Broadway Café
Aug 11
The Black Creatures Album Release Show, The Black Box
Dinner, Drinks, & Drag, Improv Comedy Club
Brett Young, KC Live!
Aug 12
Incubus, Azura Amphitheater
Michael Franti & Spearhead, GrindersKC
Godfrey, Improv Comedy Club
Raitt & Ronstadt Revival, Macken Park
Rex Hobart & The Honky Tonk Standards, The Kansas City Museum
Aug 13
The Decemberists, GrindersKC
The Lumineers, T-Mobile Center
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Knuckleheads
Aug 14
Kansas City Monarchs Sunday Funday, Legends Field
RuPaul’s Drag Race, Uptown Theater
Start your engines, and may the best drag queen win! Rupaul’s Drag Race hits the runway at the Uptown Theater Aug 14. Based on the Emmy-winning drag competition show, the “Werq the World Tour” brings queens, queerness, comedic innuendo, and lip-synching eleganza to KC.
The who’s-who of drag race superstars bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available on Uptown Theater’s website.
Sleeping With Sirens, The Truman
Melissa Etheridge, Liberty Hall
Aug 15
Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Xtreme Music Bingo, Bar K
Aug 16
Sister Act, Starlight
Silversun Pickups, Liberty Hall
Polyphia, The Granada
Aug 17
ZZ Top, Missouri State Fair
Olivia Fox, Crossroads Hotel
Pony Bradshaw, Knuckleheads
Dottie’s Spot: Monthly Art Meetup, KC Center for Inclusion
Aug 18
The Devil Wears Prada, The Truman
Black Stone Cherry, Knuckleheads
Doobie, The Bottleneck
Aug 19
Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band, Kauffman Center
Ethnic Enrichment Festival, Swope Park
KC Current vs Angel City FC, Children’s Mercy Park
Aug 20
Dreamgirl, The Bottleneck
Alexander Majors House Ghost Hunt, 8201 State Line Rd.
The Goblin King’s Fae Formal, Cable Event Center
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, The Truman
Aug 21
India Fest 2022, Overland Park Convention Center
Kendrick Lamar, T-Mobile Center
It’s been five years since Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer (maybe we can borrow it sometime?) for his album DAMN and played the Sprint Center.
A pandemic, a new president, and a venue name-change later, Lamar returns to KC in support of his new two-part 18-song album Mr. Morale & The Bigsteppers.
The streets of Compton bring the heat to T-Mobile Center via The Bigsteppers Tour on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. Kendrick Lamar may be humble, but his show will make you say, “DAMN.” Tickets start at $60.
Happy Together Tour, Kauffman Center
Sean Kingston, The Granada
Aug 22
KC Monarchs vs Winnipeg Goldeyes, Legends Field
Aug 23
Alpha Wolf, The RINO
The Dear Hunter, The Bottleneck
Aug 24
$uicideboy$, Azura Amphitheater
Royals vs Diamondbacks (Bobblehead Giveaway), Kauffman Stadium
The Art of Desiree Kelly, KC Central Library
Aug 25
Telekinetic Yeti, recordBar
Tai Fu Panda, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Chiefs vs Packers (Preseason Game), Arrowhead Stadium
Aug 26
Light Up the Lawn: Making Movies, Midwest Trust Center
Popcorn in the Park, Capitol Federal Sports Complex
Katy Guillen & The Drive, Knuckleheads
Aug 27
The Rainmakers, Knuckleheads
Alan Jackson, T-Mobile Center
Leanne Morgan, The Midland
Jackson County Dems: Truman Gala, Municipal Auditorium
Aug 28
French Organ Music Festival, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
KC Current vs NC Courage, Children’s Mercy Park
Aug 29
Jack White, Starlight
You’ve chanted his biggest hit, “Seven Nation Army,” since 2003. Jack White’s been busy ever since with three bands (The White Stripes, Dead Weather, and The Raconteurs), a dozen Grammys, a solo career, his own record label, and a vinyl pressing plant.
White is touring in support of two albums released this year, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, and is known for his blues-punk frenetic guitar virtuosity performed without a setlist, making no two shows alike. The “Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes to Starlight Theatre Aug. 29. Gates open at 6:30 for the 8 p.m. phone-free show. Limited tickets are still available, starting at $45.
The MGD’s, Nighthawk
Aug 30
iDK HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME w/ Joywave, The Granada
River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Plaza Branch KC Public Library