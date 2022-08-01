Event calendar: August 2022

ONGOING

Aug 1 – 31

Art Deco Featured Exhibit, Nelson Atkins Museum

Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Geeks Who Drink Trivia, Bar K

Aug 1 – 31

Maggie Mclaughlin Art Show, The Brick

Aug 5 – 7

PBR Outlaw Days, T-Mobile Center

Aug 1 – 31

Art Course (Mini Golf), Nelson-Atkins Lawn

Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Rural Grit Happy Hour, The Brick

Aug 1 – 31

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, Zona Rosa

Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Writing Workshop KC, Seven Swans Creperie

Aug 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Music Trivia, Bier Station

Aug 11 – 13

Ron Funches, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

To know Ron Funches is to love Ron Funches. You may know the actor, comedian, and writer from his stand-up special Giggle Fit, his appearances on Conan, Drunk History, The Eric Andre Show, or his voice work on Bob’s Burgers and the Trolls movie series.

Or maybe you’ve missed all of that and are a stranger to Funches’ optimistic, clever, joyful, and low-key comedy. Get to know him better at the Comedy Club of Kansas City over five standup sets Aug 11 – 13. The early show starts at 7 p.m. with additional 9:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday.

Aug 19 – 31

Pepe Mar: Rising Sun, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art

Aug 7, 14, 21, 28

Art Garden KC, River Market

Aug 15 – 31

Maya: The Exhibition, Union Station

Aug 19-21

Parkville Days, Parkville, MO

EVENTS

Aug 3

G. Love, recordBar

Kansas City Poetry Slam, Blip Roasters

The Texas Gentlemen, Knuckleheads

Aug 4

Dana Gould, The Comedy Club of KC

Lord Buffalo, Replay Lounge

Aug 5

Pop-Ups with a Purpose: First Fridays, 18th and Wyandotte

Breakaway Festival, Azura Amphitheater

OneRepublic, Starlight

Eggs on Mars, Manor Records

Aug 6

Innovation Festival, Crown Center Square

A Morning with PH Coffee, Kansas City Museum

Get a Saturday morning education on coffee at the Kansas City Museum at 3218 Gladstone Blvd. in the Historic Northeast. PH Coffee’s Holly Bastin will lead the java-curious through a tasting of coffee styles.

From 10:30 a.m. til noon, you get to sample a menagerie of traditional and modern toasty, nutty, and sometimes fruity brews. Tickets are $20 and include a bag of your favorite beans to take home.

Breakaway Festival, Azura Amphitheater

Backyard Movies: Shrek, Screenland Armour Parking Lot

Aug 7

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, The Granada

David Gray, Starlight

Dachshund Meet-up, Bar K

Aug 8

Here and There Festival, The Midland

Thundercat, Grinders KC

Tim Heidecker, The Truman

Aug 9

Native Prairie Series: Tallgrass Prairies, Powell Gardens

Royals vs. White Sox ($1 Hot Dog Night), Kauffman Stadium

Imagine Dragons, T-Mobile Center

Father John Misty, The Midland

Aug 10

Sleigh Bells, The Truman

Anastasia, Starlight

Needle in a Gay Stack: Queer Crafting Meetup, Broadway Café

Aug 11

The Black Creatures Album Release Show, The Black Box

Dinner, Drinks, & Drag, Improv Comedy Club

Brett Young, KC Live!

Aug 12

Incubus, Azura Amphitheater

Michael Franti & Spearhead, GrindersKC

Godfrey, Improv Comedy Club

Raitt & Ronstadt Revival, Macken Park

Rex Hobart & The Honky Tonk Standards, The Kansas City Museum

Aug 13

The Decemberists, GrindersKC

The Lumineers, T-Mobile Center

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Knuckleheads

Aug 14

Kansas City Monarchs Sunday Funday, Legends Field

RuPaul’s Drag Race, Uptown Theater

Start your engines, and may the best drag queen win! Rupaul’s Drag Race hits the runway at the Uptown Theater Aug 14. Based on the Emmy-winning drag competition show, the “Werq the World Tour” brings queens, queerness, comedic innuendo, and lip-synching eleganza to KC.

The who’s-who of drag race superstars bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the stage beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available on Uptown Theater’s website.

Sleeping With Sirens, The Truman

Melissa Etheridge, Liberty Hall

Aug 15

Jeff Shirley Organ Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Xtreme Music Bingo, Bar K

Aug 16

Sister Act, Starlight

Silversun Pickups, Liberty Hall

Polyphia, The Granada

Aug 17

ZZ Top, Missouri State Fair

Olivia Fox, Crossroads Hotel

Pony Bradshaw, Knuckleheads

Dottie’s Spot: Monthly Art Meetup, KC Center for Inclusion

Aug 18

The Devil Wears Prada, The Truman

Black Stone Cherry, Knuckleheads

Doobie, The Bottleneck

Aug 19

Boz Scaggs w/ Robert Cray Band, Kauffman Center

Ethnic Enrichment Festival, Swope Park

KC Current vs Angel City FC, Children’s Mercy Park

Aug 20

Dreamgirl, The Bottleneck

Alexander Majors House Ghost Hunt, 8201 State Line Rd.

The Goblin King’s Fae Formal, Cable Event Center

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night, The Truman

Aug 21

India Fest 2022, Overland Park Convention Center

Kendrick Lamar, T-Mobile Center

It’s been five years since Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer (maybe we can borrow it sometime?) for his album DAMN and played the Sprint Center.

A pandemic, a new president, and a venue name-change later, Lamar returns to KC in support of his new two-part 18-song album Mr. Morale & The Bigsteppers.

The streets of Compton bring the heat to T-Mobile Center via The Bigsteppers Tour on Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. Kendrick Lamar may be humble, but his show will make you say, “DAMN.” Tickets start at $60.

Happy Together Tour, Kauffman Center

Sean Kingston, The Granada

Aug 22

KC Monarchs vs Winnipeg Goldeyes, Legends Field

Aug 23

Alpha Wolf, The RINO

The Dear Hunter, The Bottleneck

Aug 24

$uicideboy$, Azura Amphitheater

Royals vs Diamondbacks (Bobblehead Giveaway), Kauffman Stadium

The Art of Desiree Kelly, KC Central Library

Aug 25

Telekinetic Yeti, recordBar

Tai Fu Panda, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Chiefs vs Packers (Preseason Game), Arrowhead Stadium

Aug 26

Light Up the Lawn: Making Movies, Midwest Trust Center

Popcorn in the Park, Capitol Federal Sports Complex

Katy Guillen & The Drive, Knuckleheads

Aug 27

The Rainmakers, Knuckleheads

Alan Jackson, T-Mobile Center

Leanne Morgan, The Midland

Jackson County Dems: Truman Gala, Municipal Auditorium

Aug 28

French Organ Music Festival, The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

KC Current vs NC Courage, Children’s Mercy Park

Aug 29

Jack White, Starlight

You’ve chanted his biggest hit, “Seven Nation Army,” since 2003. Jack White’s been busy ever since with three bands (The White Stripes, Dead Weather, and The Raconteurs), a dozen Grammys, a solo career, his own record label, and a vinyl pressing plant.

White is touring in support of two albums released this year, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, and is known for his blues-punk frenetic guitar virtuosity performed without a setlist, making no two shows alike. The “Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes to Starlight Theatre Aug. 29. Gates open at 6:30 for the 8 p.m. phone-free show. Limited tickets are still available, starting at $45.

The MGD’s, Nighthawk

Aug 30

iDK HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME w/ Joywave, The Granada

River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Plaza Branch KC Public Library