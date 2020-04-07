Enterprising Women of the Year Award given to six KC business owners

Five Kansas City area women business owners have been recently chosen to receive a national “2020 Enterprising Women of the Year Award” by Enterprising Women Magazine. The publication is the nation’s only women-owned magazine publishing for female business owners.

The 2020 Enterprising Women Award winners are placed in categories based on 2019 gross revenues of their enterprises. They are as follows:

The honoree from the Kansas City area in the “over $10 million and up to $25 million in annual sales” category is Gail Worth, owner of Gail’s Harley-Davidson, Grandview, Missouri, and Shawnee Cycle Plaza, Shawnee, Kansas.

The honoree from the Kansas City area in the “over $3 million and up to $4 million in annual sales” category is Neelima Parasker, President and CEO of SnapIT Solutions, LLC, Overland Park, Kansas.

The honorees from the Kansas City area in the “over $2 million and up to $3 million in annual sales” category are Martina Derra, President of DiverseID, LLC, Kansas City, Missouri, and Julie Towner, President of Towner Communications, Mission, Kansas.

The honoree from the Kansas City area in the “up to $1 million in annual sales” category is Jy’ Juan Maze, President of Maze Freight Solutions, Overland Park, Kansas.

In a special honor this year, Enterprising Women Magazine is presenting a Top 20 in 2020 Award to Jeanette Prenger, President of ECCO Select, North Kansas City, Missouri. She is a prior “Enterprising Women of the Year Award” honoree and the recognition is for her outstanding record of success and leadership in business, and her continued support of women’s entrepreneurship.

The winners are pictured below, except for Neelima Parasker.