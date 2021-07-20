Creature Feature: Elisa wants to be your loyal companion
We have teamed up with KC Pet Project to host a weekly “creature feature” on a loveable and adoptable animal here in the KC Metro.
This week’s local Adopt an Animal features Elisa, a 5-year-old Pit Bull. She resides at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care at (7077 Elmwood Avenue) where you can adopt her. She’s been there since June 23rd, 2021.
If Elisa’s smile doesn’t make you want to spend the rest of your life with her, her sweet personality will! She is bound to be a loyal companion to the lucky family that adopts her. She would love the opportunity to steal all the love in the home as she prefers to be the only pet.
KCPP needs help getting a record number of pets adopted. If Elisa’s sweet smile and loving personality aren’t the match for you, check out the shelter’s adoptable pets to find the perfect furry friend for you.