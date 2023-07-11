Electro-pop duo FINKEL returns to the Replay Lounge Aug. 8

Hypnotic electro-pop music duo FINKEL performs with Lando Chill at Lawrence’s Replay Lounge on August 6. In music industry terminology, FINKEL falls under the Indie/Alternative genre and is for fans of Glass Animals and Alt-J. However, in attempting to create their unique brand, Jane and Brian Spencer avoid committing to a certain sound, pulling inspiration from everyday life.

The Islanders album draws on the wintry season of Mackinac Island, MI, the home state of FINKEL’s duo partners. Without any cars, the estimated 500 community members travel with snowmobiles through the cold and bikes in the heat. They observed the island’s community amidst early 2021 and the contrast of LA’s busy streets, breathing in the present moment and unrecognized sounds when the world was quiet.

“Going back to the land of which we both have a very personal relationship with, using it, capturing sounds, and then writing music was one of the most special experiences of my whole life,” says Jane.

<a href="https://finkelband.bandcamp.com/album/islanders">Islanders by F I N K E L</a>

The Spencers also workshopped with colors, viewing the world from different hues for months at a time. Each song from their Backpack of Snacks album features life in a different colored lens. Ready (Blue) includes fast-paced beats but rapped in a calm way, similar to its high energy wavelength image. Shut-I (Yellow) includes airy vocals, with subtle electric guitar in the background. Changing their surroundings or artistic environment helps the couple’s creative output.

“Some people that we met early on in our career really showed us the magic within the process and that, it doesn’t have to be a formulaic experience,” says Jane. “To go about it in a way that’s chasing the magic of the beast, that is music.”

Jane and Brian Spencer met at Albion College through an acapella group. During their time in school, Jane studied opera and Brian took guitar and vocal classes. The duo found their creative direction through writing exercises including shaping music around a certain mood or number of beats. The duo looks at music with a student mindset, willing to observe new melodies in daily life and staying curious with self-taught soundboard skills.

“It’s a lot of active listening, and I think that’s how we avoided staying within about a pocket,” says Brian. “Opening up our ears to what music can be in our day-to-day [activities] has really influenced how we write now when it comes to sound compositions,” says Brian.

The one caveat of attempting to create music like no other artist is the comparison that follows. Veering from the path to develop a new sound involves being inspired by others while trying to make an individual name. FINKEL experiments with every idea possible before tossing.

“Oh boy, when we were in our pop folk opera days, that was a wild time for everyone,” says Jane.

“We had to reel it in,” says Brian. “We are trying to follow what is instinctively fun, and sometimes, that is very much a lane with what people understand to be song structure.”

As a touring married couple, the two their business and creative pursuits, making communication an integral part of the band’s success. To keep both family names alive, the duo determined Jane’s maiden name, Finkel, would be the perfect method to recognize the individual and joint aspects of themselves. What’s even better is the custom band merch Jane’s family receives. Even today, they agree making music together was the right decision, and still learn new things about each other with each city they visit.

“When everything is under one umbrella, you have to be very specific and focused about how you’re coming across and being on the same team. Luckily for us, it’s never, it’s never been a problem,” says Brian.

“The goofing around is just as important as the soul-bearing conversations, and that is what touring is,” says Jane.

FINKEL expresses their excitement to perform again at the Replay Lounge for their 6 p.m. concert. Stay tuned and present with their newest song “Slow Down,” and watch their documentary about the making of the Islanders album on Roku, Plex, Tubi, Xumo, and VUDU.