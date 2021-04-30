Eat your way through Central Avenue’s culinary landscape with ‘The Flavors of Central’ tour

Take a walk through the evolution of Mexican cuisine in KCK at this Saturday’s “Flavors of Central Tour.”

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 2, the self-guided tour begins at Kansas City’s La Placita at Bethany Park and will leave no stone unturned in terms of dishes, restaurants, and bars. The tour, presented by the Central Avenue Betterment Association, serves as an opportunity to eat one’s way through all that KCK’s Mexican cuisine scene has to offer, from street taco stalls to Caribbean or Latino family eateries.

At $35 for youth and $45 for adults, tickets gain access to a progression through 10 Central Avenue restaurants and 2 bars, where a specialty dish or drink will be waiting. The tour also supports the KCK Taco Trail, where Kansas Citians can eat their way through the city’s tacos and earn prizes for doing it.

Click here to learn more about the Flavors of Central tour and here to hop on board and get your ticket.