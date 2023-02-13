Eat This Now: Veggie Benny at The Farmhouse

It’s the morning after. Whether you’re ravenous and needing to refuel or still seeking satisfaction, we suggest the Veggie Benedict from The Farmhouse.

Lovingly referred to as the “Veggie Benny” by the staff, this hot brunch dish consists of two poached eggs on a bed of massaged kale, butter-toasted challah from Bloom Bakery in City Market, and is dripping with hollandaise.

Each messy bite of the Veggie Benny is balanced and savory—not salty—with hints of a soft sweetness from the fresh-baked bread. The kale even cuts well with a knife and fork, with no toughness or bitterness that often turns people off from the leafy green. It pairs equally well with a cup of black coffee or a giant mimosa tower—whatever fits the mood.

Ingredient quality is top of mind for co-owner and Executive Chef, Vince Paredes. The eggs are non-GMO and free range, the kale and bread are locally sourced, and a housemade sherry reduction with shallot and peppercorns kicks up the hollandaise.

Co-owner Marty Enslein says that adding a side of bacon or grilled steak is a common choice. He also shared that elements of the dish change with the season, so in the summer, it may come with corn tortilla-crusted fried green tomatoes, or sauteed butternut squash in the fall.

Pitch readers have once again chosen The Farmhouse as KC’s best brunch spot for 2022. Join them for brunch Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged on the weekends, but they do accept walk-ins.

The Farmhouse is located at 300 Delaware St., Kansas City, MO 64105.