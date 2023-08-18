Eat This Now: Traditional tamales and gorditas at Elvira’s Cakes

Elvira’s Cakes transcends the realm of basic bakeries, serving as a gateway to Mexican culture and nostalgia. While its name might emphasize cakes, the establishment offers a diverse menu that ranges from pasteles de tres leches (three milk cakes) and Mexican sweet bread to traditional homemade meals and refreshing beverages.

A personal favorite on the menu is the Gorditas, which evoke memories of my mother’s homemade meals. These thick flour tortillas are stuffed with cheese, beans, and optional meat filling like the chicharron in green salsa. A chicharron is a deep-fried pork rind and is a traditional Mexican meat. Gorditas are either fried or toasted on the stove top, presenting a simple yet satisfying and crispy texture.

For those seeking a taste of Mexico’s culinary heritage, indulge in the rich and comforting flavors of Tamales. The menu features an array of Tamales, from chicken in green salsa, pork in red sauce, and even spicy slices of roasted poblano peppers with cheese. These tamales pay homage to generations-old recipes, each embodying a unique taste of tradition.

Elvira’s Cakes not only caters to your taste buds with its authentic cuisine but quenches your thirst with an assortment of traditional Mexican beverages. Sip on refreshing aguas frescas for the summer heat, where horchata reigns with its creamy, cinnamon-infused concoction. For those craving a more fruity blend, liquados (smoothies) and fresh juices provide a vibrant burst of flavors.

Elvira embarked on her journey of crafting homemade traditional cakes in 1994 as a hobby that allowed her to share her delectable creations with friends and family. Over time, word-of-mouth recommendations fueled her business growth, prompting her to outgrow her kitchen by 1999. Driven by her passion, she embarked on a quest for a dedicated commercial space, culminating in the official establishment of Elvira’s Cakes in 2003. Through time, she has expanded her business from cakes to traditional Mexican sweet bread, food, and drinks.

Elvira’s Cakes is located at 3838 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO 64124. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.