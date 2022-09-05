Eat This Now: The Town Company’s Buttermilk Cheesecake

The Town Company opened in the back corner of the ground floor at Hotel Kansas City during the early days of the pandemic. It’s beautifully designed to be a casual and cozy dining room, surrounding the kitchen’s wood-fired hearth.

It is both the present and the future of fine dining, offering up an innovative menu developed around locally sourced seasonal ingredients and served in reasonably sized portions to allow room for exploring other dishes.

The buttermilk cheesecake at The Town Company makes a solid argument for anyone to become a dessert person. Recently added to the menu, it is slightly sweet and extra creamy. The Yoli masa shortbread adds a savory crunch to round out the lavish filling and is complemented with a seasonal stonefruit topping.

The buttermilk cheesecake is a balanced treat and an absolutely delightful way to end your meal at The Town Company. To really amp up your dessert, pair it with a glass of Port wine or sauvignon blanc.

The Town Company is located at 1228 Baltimore Ave. Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m.