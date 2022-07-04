Eat This Now: The Mozzarella Salad at Fox and Pearl

Come for the aesthetic, come back for the mouth-watering food. Either way, get your booty over to the Westside for the mozzarella salad at Fox and Pearl, stat.

Make it your go-to dish this summer, and enjoy delicate mozzarella cheese chunks paired with cherry tomatoes that have been preserved and charred. The simple ingredients are topped with a smoked tomato vinaigrette and served with perfectly baked and airy focaccia ready for soaking up the leftovers.

Stick around and admire the interior flora and mood. The lower room surrounds a stunning bar, and the main dining room is decorated in a warm and modern rustic style. Towards the back, you’ll find a romantic twinkle light-covered brick patio, complete with a tree canopy and pergola perfect for date night.

Fox and Pearl is located at 2143 Summit St., Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. They are open for barbecue on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.