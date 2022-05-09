Eat This Now: The KC Irish Man from Brady & Fox

Traditional Irish food is all about comfort. Who can say no to a thick cottage pie?

As a fan of the bygone Brady’s Irish Pub that used to occupy the cozy interior on 55th and Troost, I was thrilled to see the brand new Brady & Fox opening just down the street. But I didn’t know when I stepped through the doors of the new East Brookside spot that I would be called to choose a more modern dish.

Cue: the KC Irish Man sandwich. Brady & Fox’s menu, still in its infancy, calls this a “take on burnt ends.” I had to try it.

The corned beef is lean and full of flavor, topped with onions caramelized in Guinness and aged white cheddar. The onions form a sweet sauce for the sandwich, and the whole thing comes piled on a farm-to-market potato bun. The fries and chips are both made in-house—either would be a good choice to accompany this delicious sandwich.

While the modern building doesn’t scream “cozy Irish pub,” where I could sit and wash my week away with several pints, the menu has all the traditional Irish fare you could want, plus more with sandwiches like this.

Brady & Fox is located at 751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110. They are open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday.

