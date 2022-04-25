Eat This Now: The Fig and Goat Cheese Slider from Slideshow Sliders

There’s nothing in this world quite like a juicy burger. If you’re freshly hungover while reading this, I’m sure you’d agree with me.

Something about the beef-cheese-pillowy soft bun combination has earned a place in America’s heart. Slideshow Sliders, one of the newest residents inside Parlor, is putting their fair share of twists on the beloved sandwich.

The slider-slinging burger joint has several unique options on the menu, but if you are goat cheese-obsessed like me, make sure you order the Fig and Goat Cheese slider.

The sandwich is made with a smashed beef patty, fig and onion jam, goat cheese, arugula, and truffle mayo. The combination of salty and sweet is in perfect equilibrium, and it’s all enveloped by a soft and buttery bun that I’d nap on.

If you’re looking for more adventure, turn your head towards the Southern Caprese made with fried green tomato, mozzarella, basil, and roasted red pepper. The Korean Sloppy Joe is another strong contender made with ground beef, garlic sauce, smoked chili mayo, and kimchi.

Each burger is about $5, making it perfectly reasonable to order more than one.

I’d also recommend getting some fries. Load ’em up if you can. I couldn’t get my hands on any as they had already sold out for the day, which means they must be good.

Slideshow Sliders is located inside of Parlor food hall at 1707 Locust St, Kansas City, MO 64108. They are open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.