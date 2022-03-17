Eat This Now: The Breakfast Burrito at Mattie’s Foods

Mattie’s Foods, a haven for plant-based comfort food, is known for its simultaneously indulgent and healthy-ish creations. The breakfast burrito is a dish that lives up to the eatery’s reputation. I am a self-proclaimed champion of tortilla-based entrees for breakfast, and this folded pocket of flavor meets the mark.

The breakfast burrito is the perfect hangover cure, guaranteed to keep you full but not too full until lunch time, and practically begs to be topped with some sort of hot sauce.

The exterior is a perfectly crisped, yet still somehow internally fluffy flour tortilla. Tortilla connoisseurs know that texture is everything, but that softness can’t compromise the structure: nothing is worse than an architecturally questionable burrito. This one marries the best of both worlds.

It’s then stuffed with the “Mattie’s hash” featuring perfectly sized potato chunks, meaty seitan that resembles slightly sweet and tangy sausage, and a creamy cheese sauce. Served with a side of salsa, the breakfast burrito truly brings the Tex-Mex flavor profile to its peak.

This decadent and delicious breakfast bite is available for $9 from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. If you happen to have leftovers, it’s also well suited for reheating in the oven or the air fryer at a lower temperature.