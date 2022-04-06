Eat This Now: The Bread Sticks Fully Clothed at Buffalo State Pizza Co.

When you find something delicious that costs just a few dollars and can feed more than one person, it feels like you’ve stumbled on a secret or found a glitch in the matrix. It’s even harder to find things like this in the Crossroads, where a couple of tacos cost as much as I would spend on food in a week when I was in college.

One such deal can be found at the highly underrated Buffalo State Pizza Co.—the friendlier, we-like-to-pay-our-staff incarnation of Papa Keno’s. Their “fully clothed” breadsticks consist of three large helpings topped with roasted garlic and mozzarella cheese that are then served with a generous cup of their house-made marinara.

These aren’t just any breadsticks, because what you get for $6.50 is basically a fluffy 12-inch pizza.

What’s more—if you show up during happy hour, it’s half price. Meaning, if you time it right, you can get a pizza and beer for less than you would have paid 20 years ago. It feels like cheating time itself, and we thank Buffalo State Pizza Co. for letting us step out like that.

Buffalo State Pizza Co. is located at 1815 Wyandotte St., Kansas City, MO 64108, (816) 442-7441 and 7901 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park, KS 66204, (913) 648-1313.