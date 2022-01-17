Eat This Now: The almond croissant at Housewife

You can find a lot of (really) good sweets to try at Anna Sorge’s Grandview restaurant, Housewife. There are coconut macaroons the size of a fist, panna cotta with oatmeal cookie crumble on top, lemon pound cake with candied lemon rind—the list goes on. But one particularly special indulgence worth driving down to Grandview for is the almond croissant.

Housewife’s pastry chef, Zoey Ramberg, is something of a wonder. She wakes up at 2 a.m. every workday to begin the painstaking process of making croissants and other breads, all so guests can eat pastries for breakfast when they are at their freshest.

Ramberg’s croissants are textbook perfect. All you can see are dozens of layers. They are flaky, buttery, and pretty damn good on their own. Anyone who’s ever tried making croissants can vouch for the near impossibility of the task.

How do you take a great thing and make it better?

Ramberg goes full French with these almond croissants, first by baking them in almond syrup to keep them super moist. Then, once they are out of the oven, she stuffs and slathers them with rich almond cream before heaping them with shaved almonds and powdered sugar. Try one bite of this and you’ll get it.