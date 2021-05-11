Eat this Now: Ssong’s Hot Dogs

Before becoming a parent, I couldn’t have told you the last time I ate a hot dog. Now that I have a three-year-old, my life is somewhat sadly awash in cheap meat sticks. When deployed properly, a hot dog can turn a crappy toddler mood around in no time (they are also, objectively, actually pretty good, whether I like it or not). So recently, as the kid was on the verge of melting down on a drive through Overland Park, I stopped at the new Ssong’s Hot Dog at 103rd and Metcalf. I grabbed what I’d hoped would be a day-saving snack.

Ssong’s Hot Dog offers Korean hot dogs—a treat that most Americans (including myself prior to this visit) aren’t aware of is a whole thing. To make a Korean-style hot dog, the franks (or other ingredients like mozzarella cheese or imitation crab) are dredged in a rice flour batter before being coated in panko bread crumbs, then deep-fried. It looks and smells like state fair food—but the thing that takes them to whoa this is awesome is the rice flour batter. The panko makes for a super crunchy bite, but then you get the chew from the gluten in the rice flour. And while maybe a crunchy, chewy, corn dog at first suggestion might not sound great, I’m here to tell you that I ate my kid’s hot dog and had to order another for her. Yes, I stole hot dogs from a baby, and it’s just as easy as stealing candy—albeit more savory! Then I felt compelled to try the crab and then the cheese varieties. It saved her day and ended up being a delightful surprise for me. With apologies in advance to my body (this is not health food), I know we’ll be back.

Ssong’s Hot Dog

10308 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS

ssongshotdogks.com