Eat This Now: Schnitzel Sandwich at Werner’s Fine Sausages

Walking into Werner’s Fine Sausages, you will notice a couple of things. First is the distinct smell of freshly smoked meat from behind the counter. Second is the insanely low-priced sandwiches in a society where inflation reigns supreme.

Just a little hole in the wall off Johnson Drive, Werner’s is a hidden treasure for German cuisine in the heart of Mission, Kansas. Better known for their sausages, Werner’s sandwiches are what keep some customers coming back to the eatery.

One sandwich in particular takes the cake: the schnitzel, better known as schnitzelbrötchen to German natives. Werner’s schnitzel sandwich is a German classic dating back to the 1800’s when just four simple ingredients were assembled between two slices of bread.

The schnitzel consists of breaded pork, melted house cheese, topped with onions and tomato on rye bread. The first bite into Werner’s savory schnitzel is distinctive, almost like a taste you did not know existed.

While the texture of the breaded pork initially takes you for a loop, the familiar flavors of onions, tomato and gooey cheese ground you. At that moment, a second bite cannot come soon enough.

Werner’s fresh potato salad tops this meal off with sharp notes of vinegar in every chew, complimenting the sandwich to a tee.

For just $5.49, Werner’s Fine Sausages’ schnitzel sandwich is one of the best bangs for your buck in Kansas City. Although a more unfamiliar dish to Midwesterners, it is one that should not be taken for granted. Werner’s only serves their schnitzel sandwich Monday through Friday, usually selling out by around noon, encouraging customers to call ahead to reserve the sandwich.

Werner’s Fine Sausages is located at 5736 Johnson Dr., Mission, KS 66202, and is open Monday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.