Eat This Now: Pizza Combo at The Combine

The Combine resides in a former Wonder Bread factory at 30th and Troost. Flour filled the air before most of us were born. Now, The Combine Owner Alan Kneeland has brought new life to the space with lunch and dinner offerings, a rooftop patio, and a welcoming atmosphere.

During the week, the main floor dining area is spacious and has a comfortable calm. Weekends are more lively, with Chiefs watch parties and live music now and then. A partially covered rooftop patio adds real estate for an al fresco lunch or nighttime hang. Plus, an extensive cocktail menu helps keep the restaurant versatile.

One of the most economical options is the lunch special. It is ideal for a casual lunch meeting, quick carryout, or a filling meal before checking out the other shops in the building. These include Solid State Pinball Supply, HairKCMO, Ruby Jean’s Juicery across the street, and more.

The Specialty Combo includes a massive slice of any specialty pizza, a generously-portioned side salad, and a drink with refills for $10.50. Or, save $1 by ordering a two-topping slice if you crave a simpler ‘za.

A mega-slice arrives well-baked but not too crispy, on the thinner side as pizza crusts go. Toppings take the spotlight as the sauce and cheese are satisfying but minimal. I opted for the Veggie Delight but the opposite end of the spectrum would be Cowtown Lovers with pepperoni, beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, and Romano cheese.

If you’re not in the mood for pizza, The Combine also serves hot and cold sandwiches, wings, calzones, and salads. As a nod to the building’s history, there is a selection of Wonder Bread sandwiches available, like a Fluffernutter sandwich with chips for $5.

The lunch special is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for dine-in or carry-out.

The Combine is at 2999 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri 64109.