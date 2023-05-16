Eat This Now: Pad Key Maw at Baramee Thai Bistro

Baramee Thai Bistro, across from Raygun in Crossroads, is a local favorite for dine-in and carry-out Thai cuisine. The menu is consistent from visit to visit, so most guests have favorite dishes they return for. Service is fast, so if there’s a wait at the door, it won’t be long. Chef Nutnisa Hoffman is also an owner of Mali Thai Bistro in Lee’s Summit and Phikul Thai Bistro in River Market.

Pad Key Maw is sometimes referred to as Pad Kee Mao or Drunken Noodles. This noodle dish at Baramee includes stir-fried flat noodles with fresh chili, garlic, egg, broccoli, bell pepper, and gai lan. Choices for protein include chicken, pork, tofu, beef, shrimp, or seafood. The spice level is also customizable, but medium or higher is recommended.

Compared to other restaurants’ Pad Key Maw dishes, Baramee has perfected the texture of the noodles so they remain fresh and firm while still collecting savory, umami-forward sauce. Crisp bell peppers bring sweetness, and the gai lan leaves bring a bitter taste to the balance. Count on it for a satisfying meal.

For a cocktail pairing, try the Thai Trifecta made with tequila, pineapple and lime juice, Big O ginger reduction, Ancho Reyes, and a hint of basil. The gentle sweetness is a welcome antidote to the dish’s spice.

Baramee Thai Bistro is located at 1810 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, MO 64108.