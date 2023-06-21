Eat This Now: Nashville Fried Chicken Sammie at The Fix

“Pushing plants in a former Midtown drugstore.”

The tagline of The Fix is deceiving in the best way. The food may be plant-based, but the menu is packed with decadent and meaty made-from-scratch dishes fit for a ballpark, backyard cookout, or dive. Technically there is one salad option, but the main dishes satisfy the most carnivorous eaters.

The Fried Chicken Sammie features house-made chicken that is breaded and fried, resulting in a perfect crispy texture. It is served on a brioche bun and dressed to your liking—but the way I recommend it is Nashville style. This levels up the flavor (and the mess) after it is tossed in hot sauce and topped with pickles, ranch, and mac and cheese. Hot sauce may be a bit of a stretch– it’s about as spicy as a sweet heat barbeque sauce. Providing a balance of flavors, the house-made ranch and cheese sauce combine to add some creamy tang without overpowering.

Served alongside a mountain of crispy, fresh-cut french fries, it is deliciously filling. But make room for dessert.

As part of the new ownership team that took over last summer, co-owner Sav Brady also happens to be the twisted genius behind The C Word Cakery. Brady brings playful bakery skills to the sweets display at The Fix. Cereal Milk Cookies are a personal favorite, but the rotating selection of rainbow krispy treats, cookies, and scones are a must.

New to The Fix is a selection of alcoholic beverages like Boulevard Quirks, Modelo, mimosas, Bloody Marys, and more.

If the Fried Chicken Sammie doesn’t draw you in, maybe the gourmet hot dogs, smashburgers, or happy hour specials will. Plus, with ample parking across the intersection, and a relaxed atmosphere, it is an idyllic spot for a lunch date or a convenient grab-and-go dinner.

The Fix is located at 600 E 31st St., Kansas City, MO 64109, and is open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.