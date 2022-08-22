Eat This Now: Goat Cheese Gnocchi at Room 39

Room 39, a long-standing culinary pillar of West 39th St., is known for their locally-sourced, seasonal cuisine, and the goat cheese gnocchi is one of the stars of the show. Similar to ricotta gnocchi, these poignant dumplings are made with Hemme Brothers goat cheese, which is incorporated into the dough.

The lunch and dinner menu options differ slightly, but the same, pillowy goat cheese pasta is always on full display. The lunch menu’s version is served in a white cream sauce with swiss chard, bacon, mushrooms and pecorino romano.

Meanwhile, the dinner menu gnocchi is a vegetarian option served in a vibrant green and herby white wine cream sauce, oyster mushrooms, nettles, shallots and pecorino romano.

Pair with a crisp, chilled glass of Pinot Gris and stick around for a warm ambience.

Room 39 is located at 1719 W. 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111. They are open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. They are open for dinner Monday through Thursday from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m.