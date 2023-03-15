Eat This Now: French Toast at Niecie’s Restaurant

Situated just south of 63rd Street on Troost, a standalone building commands attention with an always-full parking lot. Niecie’s Restaurant has been serving up soul food in the metro for over 35 years, and for good reason. The consistency of delicious menu items cooked in a way that will warm your heart and call back memories of grandma’s house and Sunday dinners keep guests coming back week after week.

The team at Niecie’s welcomes everyone in like family for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week. There’s plenty of parking, and tables tend to move pretty quickly, so your wait is never long. The dining room is simple: well-loved booths around the edges and a few tables in the middle that can be flexed for various group sizes. The walls are adorned with nods to New Orleans jazz and beignets. Once you’re seated, you’ll likely be greeted with water and the assumptive, “Coffee?” The answer is almost always, “Yes.”

As you browse the breakfast menu on your next visit, turn your attention to the “Side Orders” section, and spoil yourself with an order of the inconspicuously listed French toast. It’s the only place you’ll find it on the menu, but it’s likely the best French toast you’ll find in Kansas City.

The toast is prepared traditionally—not with fancy spreads or toppings—but somehow, this version captures all the love that Niecie’s team puts into their work daily. It’s fluffy, thick, and rich, with crisps in all the right places. Decadence in breakfast food. The serving size is plenty for your whole meal, despite being listed as a side for $6.99, but pair it with an order of bacon or ham if you want to pump up your order. You won’t be able to put your fork down.

Niecie’s Restaurant is located at 6441 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131.