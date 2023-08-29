Eat This Now: Cookie Monster ice cream at Summer Salt Ice Cream Company

Have you ever had two ice cream flavors for dessert, and one is so superior that you take your sweet time eating it and save it all for last? That is the predicament I found myself in while visiting Summer Salt Ice Cream Company.

We are all familiar with the childhood Muppet character Cookie Monster, with his blue hue and voracious appetite for cookies. Summer Salt Ice Cream Company has created a flavor guaranteed to please Cookie Monster himself. With blue-colored vanilla ice cream, cookie dough chunks, Oreo cookie pieces, and crumbled up chocolate chip cookies, it is nostalgia and fun in a cup–or cone, shake, concrete.

Summer Salt has quickly become one of my favorite places for dessert with their use of local ingredients like chocolates from Andre’s Chocolates and vanilla from Sava Trading Co., in Liberty, Missouri. Plus they have vegan and dairy free options, excellent customer service, and unique flavors. There are two locations, and the Prairie Village location is quite large with lots of outdoor seating and plenty of parking.

Close runners up were the Ooey-gooey Butter Cake and Snickerdoodle flavors. Keep in mind that adding toppings adds to the price, and with the base price of $4 for a single scoop, this might have to be a special occasion sweet-stop. My final bill climbed to $9.25 for a 20oz shake. We can’t unleash our inner Cookie Monster all the time, after all.

Summer Salt Ice Cream Company is located at 4051 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS 66208, open everyday from 12 – 9:00 p.m., and 3808 W 95th St, Leawood, KS 66206, open Monday through Friday 2 – 9:00 p.m., Saturday 12 – 9:00 p.m., and Sunday 12:30 – 9:00 p.m.