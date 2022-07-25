Eat This Now: Chicken Tinga Tacos at Taco Tank

Taco Tank is serving up drool-worthy tacos, nachos, and churros in two KC locations. It is just one of the creative food vendors in the Crossroad District’s Parlor food emporium, as well as in the Iron District, an industrial outdoor food and shopping district just off the main drag in North Kansas City.

The menu at each location varies, but if you’re hanging out at the Iron District, get the chicken tinga tacos.

The corn tortillas are grilled with chihuahua cheese, filled with braised chicken, and topped with a creamy citrus-chile aioli, crunchy cabbage, and cilantro. The brininess of the chihuahua cheese melds the savory chicken in the shell with the citric heat of the sauce.

The chicken tinga tacos come in an order of three for $11, or you can mix and match. Grab a spot at one of the shady tables this summer and pair the tacos with a crisp Mexican lager for maximum enjoyment.

Taco Tank is located in the Iron District at 1599 Iron St., North Kansas City, MO 64116 and inside Parlor at 1707 Locust St., Kansas City, MO 64108. Hours vary by location.