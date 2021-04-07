Drive-thru dinosaur show roars into Kansas City

Over 60 animatronic dinosaurs in the Dinosaur Drive-Thru will educate, entertain, and engage kids of all ages.

The dinosaurs are uniquely set up in order of when they existed in the parking lot of Worlds of Fun from April 9 through May 2, 2021.

An entertaining audio tour, available in both English and Spanish, fills the drive-thru adventure with jokes and facts about each dinosaur.

Also included during the audio tour is an interactive trivia game the entire vehicle can play. Each vehicle receives a scorecard when the show begins and at the end, every winner is awarded an official Dino Guru certificate.

“We are dads of little kids, and nothing feels better than taking them to an experience that we can share together versus buying them something that they only play with for a few times,” says owner Troy Diskin.

Museum-quality detail of each dinosaur can be seen during the day or at night the dinosaurs are illuminated with colorful lights for an even more realistic experience.

The exhibit’s website offers many free downloads including word searches and coloring pages for toddlers, kids, and adults.

“It’s not just seeing robot dinosaurs, it’s the only interactive and educational experience that you can do while feeling the vibration from the roar of a 40-foot T. Rex in your chest,” says Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla.

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru is a much safer family activity during the coronavirus pandemic because everyone remains in their own vehicle during the show.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle, which includes up to eight people. To purchase tickets or find more information visit the official website.