Drink This Now: Violet Mango Cannabis Seltzer by Mighty Kind

Alcohol alternatives have been top of mind lately as hangovers gain their full strength. Seltzer waters, pre-biotic sodas, kombuchas, and non-alcoholic beers; the options are ever-growing. The key to switching out alcohol for an alternative though is to get the relaxing, social-anxiety soothing effects that alcohol brings. Something you can have a glass of at the end of a long, hard day. Cue the Violet Mango Cannabis Seltzer (CBD: 20mg) from Mighty Kind.

The seltzer is floral and sweet in all the best ways. The fizz keeps well and doesn’t leave that weird aftertaste that seltzers sometimes have. It’s on good authority that the other flavors are great, too, so a variety pack may be your best option if violet mango feels outside of your comfort zone. The seltzers are packed with 20mg of CBD, and they’re sugar-free, calorie-free, and gluten-free. With summer around the corner, the violet mango seltzer is a delightful option for patio sipping.

Mighty Kind is a St. Louis company sourcing ingredients from family farms and small businesses. They produce all of their seltzers with organically grown hemp. Mighty Kind beverages are available at retail locations and restaurants throughout the Kansas City area, including Grinder’s, The Pairing, and Mike’s Wine & Spirits.