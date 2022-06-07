Drink This Now: The French Blonde at Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Maybe it’s the high price, or maybe it’s the overuse of random and expensive ingredients added to appeal to said high price. Nevertheless, I often find myself disappointed after ordering a $15 drink.

While Tom’s Town Distilling Co. offers a dozen or so seasonal cocktails at double-digit dollars, the French Blonde is one I’d order again and again.

Balance is artfully achieved with this cocktail with its blend of Tom Town’s botanical gin, citrus, allspice, Lillet Blanc, elderflower liqueur, and fresh grapefruit juice. The Lillet Blanc pairs perfectly with the floral gin as it emphasizes the herbal notes in a light, crisp, and dry way while the elderflower liquor tames the acidic bitterness of the grapefruit.

The soft pink drink is served in a beautiful, Instagram-worthy coupe glass. Grab some rosemary fries to pair with it, sink into one of those low comfy seats, and take advantage of the mood lighting for a dozen or so selfies.

Tom’s Town Distilling Co. is located at 1701 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108.